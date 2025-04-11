Ten9 coordinating free “Night of Hope” Campaign at the Rafter 3C Area

Fallon Night of Hope

Night of Hope campaign is coming to the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Nevada. This three-night event, taking place May 4-6, is family-friendly and free to attend.

FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten9’s Night of Hope campaign is coming to the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Nevada. This three-night event, taking place May 4-6, is family-friendly and free to attend. Each night will feature food trucks, live music, and an inspiring message by Wes Morris.In a world that is increasingly tumultuous and uncertain, “Night of Hope” offers individuals the opportunity to be uplifted and find peace. Ten9 is pleased to partner with community and church leaders in the greater Fallon area to bring encouragement to northwest Nevada. All are welcome to come just as they are.The Night of Hope campaign will occur May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 6:30 p.m. at the Rafter 3c Arena, 227 Sheckler Rd, Fallon, NV 89406. Admission is free. Tickets are not required. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.Ten9 has organized similar events worldwide, including in locations such as Michigan, Las Vegas, Thailand, Africa, Cuba, and India. Most recently, it hosted its largest event in Pakistan, attracting over 8,000 attendees over two nights. Wes Morris, the main speaker for “Night of Hope,” brings over 20 years of experience preaching the Gospel and has touched the lives of tens of thousands worldwide with his message of hope and redemption. You can learn more about Wes and Ten9 at www.ten9.org Wes Morris and the Ten9 team are available for interviews on Wednesday, April 30, Thursday, May 1, or Friday, May 2. Members of the media are invited to contact Ten9 for further details and to coordinate interviews.Media Contact:Neil Thompsonnthompson@ten9.org(586) 634-4632Ten9 is a nonprofit 501c3 organization that preaches the Gospel through every available means, including radio, television, large-scale events, and international outreaches. Events feature live music and a simple message of the Gospel. The Bible teaches in Romans 10:9 that the Gospel is available to all: “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”

