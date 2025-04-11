LVW Advisors CEO Earns Top Spot in New York, Climbs National Rankings on Forbes 2025 Lists

Lori Van Dusen No. 1 in New York State, No. 84 on Top 250 List Nationwide

ROCHESTER, NY, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors, a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm serving nonprofits and high-net-worth individuals, is excited to announce that its Founder and CEO Lori Van Dusen, CIMA®, has been named the top private wealth advisor in New York, excluding New York City, on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2025 list and No. 84 nationwide on the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, moving up from No. 89 in 2024.

“I’m honored to be recognized again among the top advisors in New York and across the country,” said Lori. “It’s a testament to the trust of our clients and the hard work of our team at LVW Advisors. We’re proud to help people reach their goals with thoughtful, personalized strategies.”

This marks Lori’s fourth consecutive year as the top-ranked #1 private wealth advisor in New York State and her seventh year in a row on the prestigious Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.

Additionally, Lori has been ranked on the Forbes Top 250 list for the eighth consecutive year, further solidifying her standing as a leading wealth advisor at both the state and national levels.

The Forbes rankings for America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on a proprietary algorithm that blends qualitative insights from due diligence interviews with quantitative metrics such as revenue trends and assets under management. The algorithm also weighs service models, compliance records, and industry experience to spotlight best practices. All considered advisors have at least seven years of experience, and portfolio performance is excluded due to varying client objectives and limited audited data. Forbes and SHOOK receive no fees for these rankings.

The 2025 Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisors and Top Wealth Advisors Best-in-State rankings were awarded on April 8, 2025, and are based on information provided by LVW Advisors as of June 30, 2024. No compensation was provided in connection with obtaining these rankings. LVW Advisors paid a fee for promotional materials. Click here for LVW’s full list of disclosures: https://lvwadvisors.com/disclosure/.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.com.

