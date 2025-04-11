Submit Release
CSW Industrials Increases Quarterly Dividend by 12.5% to $0.27 Per Share

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or approximately 12.5%, as compared to the paid dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce the sixth increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting our strong balance sheet, cash flows and profitability. Since October of 2017, CSWI has returned $222.4 million in cash to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, while delivering impressive growth, both organically and through accretive acquisitions,” said Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

 
Dividend Amount: $0.27
Record Date: April 25, 2025
Payable Date: May 9, 2025
   

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com


