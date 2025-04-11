Bladder Scanner Market to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2035, Growing at 5.89% CAGR from 2025–2035
As per MRFR analysis, the Bladder Scanner Market Size was estimated at 0.75 (USD Billion) in 2023.US, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bladder scanner market has experienced consistent growth over recent years, driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools. Bladder scanners, primarily used to measure bladder volume and post-void residual (PVR) urine, are widely utilized in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and long-term care facilities.
As per MRFR analysis, the Bladder Scanner Market Growth Size was estimated at 0.75 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Bladder Scanner Market Industry is expected to grow from 0.8 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 1.5 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Bladder Scanner Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 5.89% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).
Top Bladder Scanner Market Companies
GE Healthcare
Realtime Technology
Medline Industries
Bracco Imaging
Fujifilm Holdings
Aton Medical
Clarius Mobile Health
Siemens
ScanMed
Hologic
Dentra Health
Cure Medical
Caresono
Urovo Technology
Philips
The bladder scanner market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of urinary retention and related disorders. Healthcare providers are emphasizing the importance of accurate bladder volume measurement to enhance patient outcomes and optimize treatment plans. The rise in elderly populations and the growing awareness of non-invasive diagnostic tools are further fueling demand. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as portable and user-friendly bladder scanners, are making these devices more accessible to healthcare professionals in various settings, from hospitals to home care. There are significant opportunities to be captured in emerging markets where the adoption of advanced healthcare technology is on the rise.
Industry Detailed Segmentation:
Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation Insights
Bladder Scanner Market Product Type Outlook
Portable Bladder Scanners
Fixed Bladder Scanners
Tabletop Bladder Scanners
Bladder Scanner Market Technology Outlook
Ultrasound Technology
Laser Technology
Electric Technology
Bladder Scanner Market End User Outlook
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care
Bladder Scanner Market Application Outlook
Urology
Gynecology
Pediatrics
Bladder Scanner Market Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
The Bladder Scanner Market Industry is witnessing significant growth primarily due to the increasing prevalence of urinary disorders globally. Conditions such as urinary retention, bladder dysfunction, and urinary incontinence are becoming more common, which in turn has heightened the demand for effective diagnosis and management solutions. Bladder scanners play a critical role in non-invasive bladder volume assessment and monitoring, making them an essential tool in hospitals and clinics.
Key Benefits:
Non-invasive and Painless Diagnosis
Bladder scanners provide a quick, non-invasive method to assess bladder volume and urinary retention, reducing the need for catheterization.
Improved Patient Care
They help in early detection of urinary issues, improving treatment outcomes and reducing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) associated with unnecessary catheter use.
Efficiency in Clinical Settings
Speeds up diagnosis and decision-making in emergency rooms, nursing homes, and urology departments.
Reduced Healthcare Costs
By avoiding invasive procedures and complications, bladder scanners help cut costs associated with infections and extended hospital stays.
Market and Business Benefits
Growing Demand with Aging Population
Increasing elderly population globally is driving demand, as they are more prone to urinary retention and incontinence.
Technological Advancements
Integration of AI, portability, and 3D imaging are enhancing product capabilities, leading to broader adoption.
Expanding Application Areas
Used in various fields such as urology, obstetrics, gynecology, and rehabilitation—boosting market potential.
Regulatory Support and Guidelines
Recommendations by healthcare agencies to reduce catheter-associated UTIs (CAUTIs) are promoting the use of bladder scanners.
Global Market Expansion
Emerging markets are adopting bladder scanners due to rising healthcare awareness and infrastructure development.
