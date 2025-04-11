Guaranteed Rate Affinity Celebrates National Operations Day, Honoring EVP Jaime Joyce and the Team Behind Its Seamless Loan Process

CHICAGO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, is recognizing National Operations Day by celebrating the backbone of its business: its Operations team, led by Executive Vice President Jaime Joyce.

Joyce has been with Guaranteed Rate Affinity since its inception in 2017 and was named EVP of Operations in 2024. Under her leadership, the company’s operations team has consistently delivered on its promise to make the mortgage process easier for borrowers, agents, and loan officers alike.

That promise is backed by results. In the past year alone, 623 customer surveys included the word “easy” to describe their experience with Guaranteed Rate Affinity—a testament to a process that is as efficient as it is dependable.

“Jaime’s leadership and passion for the business are a key part of our growth and success,” said David Dickey, President and CEO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “Putting members first is one of our core values, and she lives that daily. I’m incredibly proud of the work her team does to deliver a consistently exceptional experience for our clients.”

On April 11, Guaranteed Rate Affinity will mark National Operations Day with company-wide recognition and social media content highlighting its message: “We make the mortgage process easy.” The celebration acknowledges the people and processes that power one of the most streamlined lending experiences in the industry.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

