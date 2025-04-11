Transport conducts road safety and law enforcement operations for Easter weekend, 13 Apr

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Transport Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will on Sunday, 13th April 2025, lead a collaborative effort comprising multiple road safety stakeholders in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape as part of the Easter weekend operations to ensure that road fatalities are contained for the duration of the weekend and beyond.

The Easter long weekend is characterized by high traffic volumes as people travel to various destinations and the religious community traveling to places of pilgrimage.

Minister Creecy launched the Easter Period Road Safety Campaign on the 20th of March 2025 in Pretoria as part of the 365-days road safety programme implemented by the Road Traffic Management Corporation as well as provincial and municipal traffic management authorities.

The Department of Transport, road entities, provincial and local government departments, law enforcement authorities, interfaith organizations, community-based structures, and the private sector have joined hands to work together to promote road safety and the reduction of road fatalities under the theme “ItBeginsWithMe” during this campaign.

The details of the operation are as follows:

Minister’s K78 Road Safety Awareness and Law Enforcement Activation with Travelers

Date: Sunday, 13 April 2025

Location: N2 King Neptune

Time: 11h30 for 12h00

The Integrated law enforcement operation will consist of National, Provincial as well as Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Traffic Police and the South African Police Service. They will be joined by other road entities who will conduct road safety education and awareness.

