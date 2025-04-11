From Tai Chi to Suzhou Culture: University of Liverpool students visit XJTLU

“Follow me. The left hand symbolises morality, while the right fist represents martial arts. Thumbs down signifies humility and restraint, embodying the principle that courage should not lead to chaos, nor should martial arts violate discipline.”

This is how Master Ma explained the traditional meaning behind the “hold-fist salute” (baoquan li: 抱拳礼) in a Tai Chi class held for visiting students from the University of Liverpool.



Master Ma teaches the "hold-fist salute”

University of Liverpool students practice Tai Chi

This unique cultural experience was part of a recent week-long visit by a delegation of nearly 30 students from the University of Liverpool’s School of the Arts to XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Science (HSS).

The visit was designed to foster cross-cultural understanding and strengthen ties between the two institutions. It offered an immersive journey into Suzhou‘s rich cultural heritage, complemented by academic and cultural activities organised by the Department of Media and Communication and the Department of China Studies at HSS.

University of Liverpool students and academic staff in the Lion Hill area of Suzhou

The Lion Hill area of Suzhou

Shi Quan Jie, a street popular with young people in Suzhou’s Gusu district

“Being a student can be challenging and sometimes lonely, with immense pressure to excel” said team leader Charlotte Fairclough, School of the Arts Internationalisation and Study Abroad Officer. “Offering opportunities for students to come to China, meet new people, relax, and experience Chinese culture is incredibly valuable—it broadens their horizons and opens up new experiences.”

XJTLU and University of Liverpool students display their traditional Chinese paintings

During their time in Suzhou, the delegation explored iconic landmarks including the Humble Administrator’s Garden and Suzhou Museum, gaining an authentic glimpse into the city’s historic charm.

Besides their experience practicing the serene art of Tai Chi, they tried out traditional Chinese painting and joined a city walk in Suzhou’s Gusu area district that focused on the city’s branding and urban consumerism.

They also attended a lecture on Chinese history and religion, took part in a Chinese language class, and visited the XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), Shaxi Ancient Town in Jiangsu Province, and the Lion Hill area of Suzhou. These activities were organised to provide a comprehensive perspective on the region’s cultural heritage, modern developments, and contemporary urban culture, said Dr Emily Williams, Head of the Department of China Studies and co-leader of the event.

Reflecting on the experience, University of Liverpool student Claudia Prescott said: “When I first saw the XJTLU campus and the canal beside it, I was truly impressed. The buildings are much larger than those in Liverpool, and the modern design creates an inviting atmosphere. At night, the campus lights up beautifully, blending modernity with tradition.”

University of Liverpool students practice traditional Chinese painting

The trip also sparked a growing interest in XJTLU’s Chinese language and exchange opportunities. “At first, I hadn’t considered studying here for a year, but as I gained insights into Chinese culture day by day, my interest grew,” said University of Liverpool student Natalia Brunetti. “I can now envision taking a Chinese language course. These experiences have truly opened up new possibilities for me.”

The impact of the trip was evident in the students‘ feedback. One student sent the following note in an email to Professor Xiaoling Zhang, Head of the Department of Media and Communication and co-leader of the event: “You provided us with some wonderful experiences, and we all truly appreciate it. I hope to meet you again in the future!”.

By Yiyi Gu

Edited by Tamara Kaup

Photos by Yiyi Gu and Qimu Yang