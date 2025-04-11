My Maid Service of Cincinnati Named a Top 100 Cleaning Partner by Cleaning for a Reason in 2024

My Maid Service of Cincinnati has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Cleaning Partners nationwide by Cleaning for a Reason in 2024.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Maid Service of Cincinnati is proud to announce its recognition as a Top 100 Cleaning Partner by Cleaning for a Reason in 2024. This distinction is awarded to cleaning companies across North America that have gone above and beyond in supporting individuals undergoing cancer treatment by donating their time and services. The Top 100 list highlights partners who have made a significant impact through consistent, compassionate care for those in need.Cleaning for a Reason is a national nonprofit organization that partners with residential cleaning companies to offer free home cleaning services to cancer patients. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has served over 50,000 patients, with support from cleaning companies that believe in giving back to their communities.My Maid Service of Cincinnati has been a proud partner of Cleaning for a Reason, offering free cleaning services to cancer patients throughout the Cincinnati area. This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and heart behind every service call and a genuine commitment to making life a little easier for those facing difficult times.About the recognition, Julianne Hall, owner of My Maid Service of Cincinnati, said: “Our team is incredibly proud to be named a Top 100 Cleaning Partner. We’ve met some truly inspiring people through our work with Cleaning for a Reason, and it’s an honor to be invited into their homes during such a vulnerable time.” She continued: “This recognition reminds us why we do what we do – it’s not just about a clean house, it’s about offering comfort and kindness when it matters most.”About: My Maid Service of Cincinnati is a trusted name in residential and commercial cleaning throughout the Cincinnati area. With nearly three decades of experience, the company has built a reputation for dependable service, attention to detail, and a personal touch. My Maid Service of Cincinnati offers a full range of cleaning solutions, including routine house cleaning, deep cleaning, office cleaning, and commercial cleaning services. With a focus on professionalism and community care, My Maid Service of Cincinnati has become the go-to choice for clean, healthy spaces in homes and businesses in the region.For more information, please visit www.mymaidservice.net/

