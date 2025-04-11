Containerboard Market Size to Worth USD 166.43 billion by 2032, CAGR of 2.35% during 2025-2032

Containerboard Market Size Containerboard Market Share

Key companies covered in containerboard market report are International Paper, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Rengo Co., Ltd.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global containerboard market was valued at USD 138.87 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach USD 141.43 billion in 2025 and grow to USD 166.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 2.35% over the forecast period.Containerboard is a type of paperboard extensively used in several industries, including food & beverage, electronics, pharmaceutical, and e-commerce due to its versatility, recyclability and lightweight nature. This type of packaging product is made from linerboard and corrugated medium which make it highly durable and sturdy. It is also quite cost-effective as compared to other packaging materials, which increases its popularity in several industries. The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials among sectors to reduce their carbon footprint will positively impact the product adoption.However, despite the COVID-19 pandemic having a negative impact on the market’s growth during its initial stages, the e-commerce sector grew rapidly during this period as more people turned to online platforms for shopping. This factor created a robust demand for corrugated boxes, to ship these products to customers across the world. This helped the market grow.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, " Containerboard Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2025-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2025: $ 141.43 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 166.43 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 2.35% (2025-2032)♦ Base Year: 2024♦ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 210♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Material (Virgin and Recycled), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, and Others)➤ Segmentation Analysis:Demand for Recycled Containerboards Increases Owing to Rising Environmental ConcernsBased on material, the market is segmented into virgin and recycled. The recycled segment is dominating the global market as environmental issues, such as plastic pollution is on the rise, prompting manufacturers to look for eco-friendly packaging solutions. This factor will boost the demand for recycled containerboards.Ability to Protect Foods & Drinks from External Elements Boosts Product Use in Food & Beverage IndustryBased on end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and others. The food & beverage segment is dominating the global containerboard market share as containerboards can protect packaged foods and drinks from external elements, such as moisture and rough handling.The report analyzes the market’s growth across regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading materials, end-use industries, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the factors above, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:➤ LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• International Paper (U.S.)• SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (Thailand)• DS Smith (U.K.)• Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd. (China)• Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)• Mondi Group (U.K.)• Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd. (Australia)• WestRock Company (U.S.)• Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)• Georgia-Pacic LLC (U.S.)• Hamburger Containerboard (Austria)➤ Drivers and Restraints:Technological Innovations in Production of Containerboards to Boost Market ProgressThe production of containerboards is undergoing some major innovations, such as the use of lightweight and high-strength materials to improve the overall durability and performance of these packaging products. Using modern production techniques can help manufacturers reduce material wastage and increase the recyclability of containerboards, which will make them an attractive choice for companies looking for sustainable and affordable packaging solutions. Moreover, the use of digital printing technologies has opened up the scope of packaging customizations, which brands can use to promote their products in unique ways. These factors are expected to boost the product’s adoption in various industries.However, the instability of raw material costs can impede the global containerboard market growth.➤ Regional Insights:Rapids Growth of the E-commerce Sector to Fuel Market Expansion in Asia PacificThe market in Asia Pacific will also record a fastest CAGR in the coming years due to factors, such as large-scale urbanization and industrialization and expansion of the e-commerce sector in India and Southeast Asia.The market in North America is growing significantly as governments across the region are introducing a wide range of policies and regulations to support the use of sustainable packaging solutions. Moreover, the e-commerce industry is witnessing strong growth in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, which will further fuel the regional market’s growth.➤ Competitive Landscape:Leading Manufacturers to Focus On Sustainable Packaging Products to Remain DominantSome of the top players operating in the market are focusing on creating and launching innovative containerboards to cater to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging products. They are also planning to increase their overall production capacity by entering a wide range of partnerships and collaborations with other market players. This will help them expand their current product portfolio and increase their geographic footprint.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/containerboard-market-102801 ➤ Recent Major Developments in the MarketJanuary 2024 – WestRock Company announced plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, to meet the growing demand from customers in the Great Lakes region. The company intends to close its existing plant in North Chicago when construction of the new facility is completed.July 2021 - Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) plc announced that it had agreed to acquire Verzuolo, a containerboard manufacturing company in Italy, for a cash consideration of USD 425 million.➤ Related Reports- Paper Packaging Market Size, Share & Analysis, 2032 Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2032

