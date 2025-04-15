The European Union brings Pompeii to Australia with unique touring exhibition, photographed during COVID

The EU presents touring exhibition 'Inside Pompeii: Origins of a European Way of Life - Photographs by Luigi Spina' for the first time in Australia.

Cultural heritage is a powerful force for mutual understanding, peace and progress. Diplomacy has many languages, and I am delighted to bring the exhibition to Australia, starting in Tasmania.” — EU Ambassador to Australia, Gabriele Visentin

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare and intimate look at one of Europe’s most iconic historical sites is coming to Australia for the first time. The European Union presents Inside Pompeii: Origins of a European Way of Life -Photographs by Luigi Spina, an exclusive exhibition of images from the ancient city.

The touring exhibition presented by the European Union launches at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG), Hobart where it will be on display from 5 April – 29 June 2025, with free entry to the public. This initiative of the European Union Delegation to Australia as part of the EU’s foreign policy intiatives, highlights the increased presence and engagement of the EU with partner countries. Additional exhibitions are planned across Australia in 2025-26.

The exhibition is a powerful reminder that preserving the past for the benefit of the future is a shared responsibility. Cultural heritage preservation and cultural diplomacy have been part the EU’s foreign policy goals for nearly two decades.

The photographic project by renowned artist Luigi Spina, was undertaken during the COVID-19 lockdown, when Pompeii was closed to visitors. Taken during a period of unprecedented stillness, Spina has curated thirty-eight large-scale works for this exhbition, offering a rare glimpse into the homes of the ancient city in a moment of timelessness connecting us with our ancestors. For nearly two millennia, the lost city of Pompeii lay buried beneath layers of ash, preserved in extraordinary detail. Through the lens of a purpose-built camera, Pompeii is brought back to life in these artworks.

Beyond being a time capsule of life in ancient times and a reminder of the fragility of the environment, Inside Pompeii – Origins of a European Way of Life – Photographs by Luigi Spina explores how history has shaped European identity and culture. The exhibition highlights the everyday lives of Pompeii’s people, from intricate mosaics and personal graffiti to household objects and grand public spaces, finding commonalities with a modern way of life.

EU Ambassador to Australia, Gabriele Visentin said: “Cultural heritage is a powerful force for mutual understanding, peace and progress. Diplomacy has many languages, and I am delighted to bring the exhibition to Australia, starting in Tasmania. I invite you to explore this extraordinary exhibition and experience Pompeii as it once was—vibrant, thriving, and profoundly human.”

Cultural heritage is a source of inspiration and innovation, economic growth, employment, environmental sustainability and social cohesion.

The EU and its Member States actively cooperate to safeguard Europe’s historic sites and monuments, artefacts and living traditions.

The exchange of cultural knowledge, traditions and art between the EU and international partners is key to fostering mutual respect and understanding, which create a powerful force for peace and stability around the world.

The European Union is committed to protecting and preserving cultural heritage across the world, including an EU investment of €78 million (AUD$130 million) in the Great Pompeii Project, restoring 70 buildings, recovering 40 hectares of ruins, and establishing best practices in heritage management.

For Media inquiries:

Victoria Kelly-Clark, European Union Delegation to Australia

Victoria.KELLY-CLARK@eeas.europa.eu

+61 429 024 887

For Exhibition inquiries:

Sharon Offenberger, Project Manager, GDSI

Sharon.offenberger@gdsi.ie

+61 413 446 223

TMAG launch images

Copyright: European Union/Mitchell Clark

Link to Exhibition Images

Copyright attribution for printed images: <name of image> Photographs by Luigi Spina with agreement with the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, Volume "Interno Pompeiano”, published by 5 Continents Editions (Milan, Italy).

Copyright attribution for digital images: Photograph <name of image> ©Luigi Spina

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.