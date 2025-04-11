California State University Fullerton’s Center for Family Business Honors Three FEUSA Long Time Supporters

California State University Fullerton’s Center for Family Business Honors Three Family Enterprise USA Long Time Supporters at 7th Annual Ceremony

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chairman of FEUSA and two members of Family Enterprise USA received service and achievement awards at California State University’s Center for Family Business recent 7th Annual Family Business Hall Fame Awards held here.During the ceremony, held at the Westin Resort, Alysha Loumakis-Calderon, President and Chief Operating Officer of ISYS SOLUTIONS INC., was presented the award for Excellence in Social Impact. Loumakis-Calderon is also Chairman of the Board , Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA), advocates in Washington, D.C., for family-owned businesses.In addition, Cindy Ayloush, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Hydraflow, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ayloush has been a longtime member of Family Enterprise USA and been involved in several of its panel discussions and meetings with House Members on Capitol Hill.Another FEUSA supporter, Kira Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of FORTIS Resource Partners, Inc., accepted the award on behalf of her company for Outstanding Family Business Catalyst.“We are thrilled that ISYS SOLUTIONS INC.S’ Loumakis family, Cindy Ayloush, along with her family-owned business, Hydraflow, and Kira Bruno of Fortis Resource Partners have been recognized for their contributions to family-owned businesses in California and in our nation’s capital,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, and Policy and Taxation Group. “Alysha Loumakis-Calderon, Cindy Ayloush, and Kira Bruno have been strong supporters of the work we do on behalf of family-owned businesses, and these honors are well deserved,” Soldano said. “Our congratulations to all these family-owned businesses for their support and achievements.”ISYS SOLUTIONS INC., based in Brea, Calif., employs nurses who help individuals injured on the job to recover and return to work or reach maximum medical improvement. It also provides education to healthcare professionals. Since its founding, ISYS SOLUTIONS INC. has “given generously” as a core value. It has also created a “Pay it Forward” program that combines employee and customer-driven giving back and volunteer initiatives.Hydraflow, based in Fullerton, Calif., has been serving the aerospace industry since 1961 and its products include flexible fluid couplings, clamshell couplings, threaded couplings, and spherical flange couplings suitable for fuel, environmental control, oxygen, potable water, electronic cooling, and vacuum drain systems.Fortis Resource Partners, Irvine, Calif., specializes in providing staffing solutions for accounting, finance, and human resources on a direct hire, fractional, temporary, or temp-to-hire basis. It services the Orange County, San Diego, and Los Angeles areas. It has been very effective in facilitating peer groups for second, third, and fourth generation family businesses.All three winners are Members of the CSUF Family Business Center Women in Leadership Women Affinity Group which is facilitated by Pat Soldano and meets each month to discuss challenges they face running their businesses.For more information on all the CSUF Hall of Fame Awards, go to CSUF 7th Annual Hall of Fame Awards About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

