Hazel Ortega Honored as 2025 Woman of Achievement by California State Senator Bob Archuleta

Hazel Ortega receiving the 2025 Woman of Achievement Award from Senator Bob Archuleta, a recognition for her impactful service and dedication to uplifting communities through education, empowerment, and action. Hazel Ortega proudly holds the 2025 Woman of Achievement Award alongside California State Senator Bob Archuleta an honor granted for her outstanding contributions to community empowerment, education, and transformative altruism. Senator Bob Archuleta presenting the Women of Achievement Award during the official brunch held at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts on March 29, 2025, honoring extraordinary women across California’s 30th District. Hazel Ortega has been delivering conferences around the world, using her story to inspire transformation and change—while giving back through her philanthropic work and commitment to vulnerable communities. With deep roots in her community, Hazel Ortega shares her transformational journey with families, students, and global audiences—spreading a message of resilience and purpose through her visionary altruistic work that continues to inspire change around the world

Senator Bob Archuleta Recognizes Hazel Ortega’s Impact and Leadership During Women’s History Month Celebration in California’s 30th Senate District

This award is a testament to the power of resilience, hard work, and the impact we can create in our communities” — Hazel Ortega

Hazel Ortega on Mañana Latina | Giving Back to the Community

