Gymijet Launches AI-Powered Portable Gym to Transform On-the-Go Fitness

NASHUA, N.H., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gymijet, a fitness innovation startup, has officially launched its AI-powered, portable gym system designed to help users train anywhere with precision, convenience, and real-time guidance. Developed during the pandemic by entrepreneur Eyal Levy, Gymijet combines isokinetic resistance training with a smart app that adapts workouts based on each user’s form, goals, and progress—all in a six-pound kit that fits in a carry-on.





The Gymijet workout system works anywhere you need to be.

When gyms shut down during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Eyal Levy – a lifelong fitness enthusiast and global entrepreneur – faced the same question as millions: how do I stay in shape without a gym, equipment, or a trainer?

That challenge sparked the idea for Gymijet, the world’s first AI-powered, portable, interactive gym – designed for people who are on the go and want results without the cost, clutter, or commitment of traditional solutions.

“I started working out with resistance bands and a bar during lockdown,” says Levy. “That’s when I discovered the benefits of isokinetic training – it’s easier on the joints and delivers results faster than free weights. But I quickly realized most people either don’t know how to use bands properly – or they use cheap kits that break after just a few workouts.”

Built to Train. Built to Last.

Unlike most resistance kits sold online, Gymijet is built for serious, long-term use. The custom-designed bands deliver a pulling range of 10–150lbs and are made from high-durability materials that don’t tear or degrade after a few sessions. The included bar is solid, ergonomic, and designed to withstand intense daily training.

Yet the entire kit weighs just 6lbs and fits into a carry-on bag — making it perfect for travel, small apartments, or anyone who wants to take their gym wherever they go.

Smart, Adaptive, and Truly Interactive

The real game-changer is the Gymijet App, which turns your phone into a virtual personal trainer. Using AI and your camera, the app analyzes your body movement in real time to count reps, track form, and adapt your plan as you go.

The onboarding process sets your fitness level, goals, and preferences, followed by a quick test for each movement. Then the app generates a personalized, progressive program built to deliver results in 15–30 minutes a day over 60 days.

“There are great systems like Peloton and Tonal,” says Levy, “but they’re expensive, they take up space, and they lock you into subscriptions. Gymijet was built for real people with real lives – travelers, busy parents, students, anyone who wants an effective workout without rearranging their home or bank account.”

Ready When You Are

Whether you’re in a hotel room, your living room, or a park, Gymijet gives you the tools – and coaching – to make it happen. No more excuses. No more wasted space. Just powerful, guided training on your terms.

Gymijet kit is available now for a time-limited promotional price $199, including the complete resistance kit and full access to the AI-powered app.

Learn more at www.gymijet.com

About Gymijet

Gymijet Is An Anywhere Interactive Gym That Fits In Your Bag

