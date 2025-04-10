Locus Chain Launches Public Testnet in April - Smart Contract and NFT Functions Under Full Review

- Open testnet available to all developers starting April 4, focusing on technical validation and usability



GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Chain Launches Public Testnet on April 4 – Usability-Centered Environment for Real-World Testing.

Locus Chain, a next-generation blockchain project striving to reach the pinnacle of blockchain technology, is launching a fully open, always-accessible public testnet starting April 4th. Far beyond a simple demonstration, this testnet marks the beginning of a comprehensive validation process, designed to expand the ecosystem through hands-on participation from developers and showcase the full capabilities of Locus Chain’s core technology step by step.

The newly released testnet is architecturally identical to the mainnet, offering the same structure and real-time performance levels. It enables in-depth evaluation of functional completeness, network stability, and scalability under realistic conditions. The Locus Chain development team will use data gathered during the testnet phase to drive continuous improvements and debugging. Once individual features are confirmed to be technically stable, they will be gradually rolled out to the mainnet. More than just a technical preview, the public testnet serves as a symbolic milestone for Locus Chain—a bold open experiment that challenges the limits of public blockchain technology and marks the starting point for its future ecosystem.

A Locus Chain representative stated, “The testnet is more than a simple functionality check—it’s a proving ground for a technological breakthrough that pushes the boundaries of public blockchain performance. By offering an open, accessible environment, we also aim to grow and strengthen our global developer ecosystem.”

One of the key goals of this testnet is to verify Locus Chain’s unmatched scalability. In a real-world performance test conducted last December, the platform achieved an impressive 1,400 transactions per second (TPS). It is expected to maintain this performance even as the transaction volume increases to over 4,000 TPS—demonstrating one of the highest scalability levels in the industry without compromising speed or efficiency. The testnet also features the completed trial of Cubic Sharding, Locus Chain’s proprietary next-generation parallel processing technology. Unique to the platform, this innovation is expected to deliver transaction speeds in the hundreds of thousands TPS once fully implemented in real-world conditions—setting a new benchmark for blockchain performance and scalability.

Decentralization Meets High Performance — A Technological Breakthrough Achieved Only by Locus Chain

Locus Chain has achieved a breakthrough long considered unattainable in the blockchain industry: the true coexistence of full decentralization and high performance. While many of today’s fastest blockchain platforms reach high TPS (transactions per second) by compromising on decentralization—centralizing nodes, relying on high-end hardware, or weakening security—Locus Chain has taken an entirely different path. It delivers industry-leading speed and scalability without sacrificing decentralization or structural integrity, setting a new technological benchmark.

What sets Locus Chain apart is its ability to maintain real-time, high-throughput performance while preserving the openness and purity of a truly public blockchain. This rare combination has become one of Locus Chain’s defining competitive advantages. It positions the platform not just as a faster blockchain, but as the only high-performance public infrastructure ready for real-world applications in next-generation industries like AI, real-time content delivery, and large-scale user platforms.

Further reinforcing its accessibility, Locus Chain is built on an ultra-lightweight node architecture that requires minimal system resources—allowing stable operation even on low-spec devices or in limited infrastructure environments. This stands in stark contrast to traditional high-performance blockchains that depend on expensive servers or specialized hardware to function. With this approach, Locus Chain isn’t just raising the bar—it’s redefining what a high-performance public blockchain can be: decentralized, scalable, low-cost, and truly open to all.

Developer-Centric Testnet: Hands-On Scalability with VME and Universal Asset Functionality

In this testnet, users will have the opportunity to experience VME (Virtual Machine Engine)—Locus Chain’s proprietary smart contract execution environment—firsthand. Using custom-built developer tools, smart contracts written in Solidity can be seamlessly deployed and executed on Locus Chain, following the same familiar workflows used in other major blockchain platforms, but under a variety of testing conditions. The testnet offers two distinct channels: the PREVM channel, optimized for rapid feedback and iteration, and the VME channel, designed to evaluate network load handling and overall system stability. With these two channels offering entirely different use cases, developers can test a wide range of scenarios with precision. This setup allows even everyday developers to work in an environment that closely mirrors the mainnet—providing a realistic and hands-on experience of Locus Chain’s flexibility, performance, and real-world usability.

Another standout feature of the testnet is Locus Chain’s exclusive Universal Asset Support. This functionality goes far beyond standard NFT capabilities. Users can mint NFTs, create and trade tokens, and manage digital assets through a dedicated interface—all without needing additional tools. The system also supports the creation of data-driven, utility-rich tokens, laying the foundation for cross-industry applications and future expansion.

This testnet represents more than a routine technical evaluation—it is a comprehensive gateway into the full scope of the Locus Chain ecosystem. Developers can explore everything from conventional blockchain features, smart contracts, NFTs, digital asset issuance and trading—to advanced innovations unique to Locus Chain: real-time interactions, support for large-scale user environments, cost-efficient scalability, and readiness for AI integration.

Ultimately, this testnet marks the true starting point for realizing Locus Chain’s long-term vision. It’s the only platform that not only performs existing blockchain tasks better—but also enables bold experimentation in areas that were previously out of reach.

Real-Time Monitoring and AI Integration — Ushering in the Next Generation of Blockchain Ecosystems

Locus Chain’s latest testnet marks a major step forward not only in performance validation but also in transaction transparency and monitoring. With the newly enhanced Locus Chain Explorer, users and developers can track smart contract execution, NFT and token creation, asset transfers, and timestamped transaction flows in real time. This level of visibility is essential for ensuring trust and transparency throughout the development lifecycle.

More importantly, this testnet signals Locus Chain’s move toward integration with next-generation technologies, particularly AI. Traditional blockchains have long struggled with the processing speed and flexibility required for real-time AI interactions, high-frequency transactions, and large-scale user behavior analysis. Locus Chain’s uniquely high-performance, fully decentralized architecture breaks through these barriers—unlocking use cases that were previously out of reach for public blockchain infrastructure. This forward-looking structure sets the stage for a new kind of ecosystem—one capable of connecting diverse industries such as gaming, the metaverse, digital asset distribution, and knowledge-based content. All of it runs on the secure, scalable foundation that only Locus Chain can provide.

A Locus Chain representative noted, “There are very few public blockchains in the world that can achieve thousands of TPS while remaining fully decentralized. This testnet is not just a technical showcase—it’s a meaningful milestone for developers and ecosystem participants to directly engage with Locus Chain’s advanced technology and long-term vision.”













------------------ Appendix ----------------------

Universal Object Support Functionality

A common and widely adopted use case for blockchain smart contracts is the creation and management of NFTs. NFTs are distinct, identifiable objects—each one a unique asset tied to a specific account via an ID. While these are often implemented through smart contracts, the actual storage and handling of these assets can be decoupled from the contract logic. Locus Chain’s Universal Asset Support feature takes this concept further by embedding asset object functionality directly into the protocol. This allows for the high-speed, large-scale processing of NFTs and other object-based assets without relying entirely on smart contracts, significantly improving efficiency and performance.





In 2023, this serverless architecture was successfully integrated into CRETA, a Web3 metaverse platform, and Locus Chain plans to expand its application to a broad range of Without Server DApps in the near future.

Beyond gaming and metaverse applications, Locus Chain's architecture also supports serverless operation for services like video conferencing and streaming—unlocking radical cost savings and ushering in a new paradigm for decentralized, infrastructure-free digital services.

