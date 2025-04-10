WORKIVA STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Since January 2025, shares of Workiva’s common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $113.00 per share to a current trading price of below $70.00 per share, a decline of over 38% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Workiva and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

Workiva shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

