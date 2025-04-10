Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to April 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) was convened on April 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and adjourned as it was deemed advisable to do so in order to provide shareholders of record with additional time to consider the proposals being voted on at the Extraordinary General Meeting as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2025.

The Extraordinary General Meeting has been adjourned to Friday, April 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will continue to be held at the offices of US Tiger Securities, Inc., located at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, March 24, 2025 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting unless properly revoked, and shareholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any further action.

About the Company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact Info: 646-978-3133

