AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

In conjunction with this announcement, AppFolio will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/994jmsnj. To access the call by phone, please go to the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIec9db96ea67145e5b35acbb6ce94b6ad, and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.appfolioinc.com/news-events/events.

Disclosure Information
AppFolio uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor AppFolio’s Investor Relations website in addition to following AppFolio’s SEC filings, public conference calls, press releases, and webcasts.

About AppFolio
AppFolio is a technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

