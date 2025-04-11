Neptune, NJ Filmmaker Makes Dreams Come True with Politically Incorrect Comedy Film " Evicted"

7Kidz Productions- Evicted

NEPTUNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local filmmaker Jameen Murphy is set to release his debut feature film "Evicted," a Politically Incorrect comedy that tackles pandemic housing challenges from a landlord perspective. Co-directed with Daddy Love, and starring James Brockington, Rich E. Maisonave, Genyne Deal and Tyhem Commodore. And featuring comedians Shermelle Coleman and Narboi Nelson .The film will premiere theatrically at Cityplex Theaters on April 18th, 2025, with additional screenings at House of Independents on April 19-20, 2025. Watch trailer "Evicted" follows first-time landlord Maurice who, after being financially devastated when legally barred from collecting rent during the "VID-219" pandemic quarantine, teams up with childhood friends Cody and Sincere to create a solution. Together, they develop "Evicted" — a secretive dark web app offering unconventional eviction services to desperate landlords.Shot across various locations in Monmouth County, NJ, the production spanned six months with 14 shooting days and featured over 50 roles, presenting significant scheduling challenges for the first-time feature director."Once I started, I thought to myself, I should have made a short film first," Murphy reflects on the ambitious undertaking.The journey to bring "Evicted" to screens was filled with personal sacrifice. Murphy nearly faced eviction himself after investing rent money into the production—a decision that created understandable tension at home. “ If you can imagine it, my wife said it and more” Murphy jokes. Near the end of filming, he suffered a mild stroke but continues to improve despite ongoing challenges.Originally planning to release directly to streaming platforms like Tubi, Murphy's vision expanded when producer and entrepreneur Raquel Deloatch joined the team in October 2024. As a successful entrepreneur with several businesses of his own, Murphy understood the modern film distribution landscape and was prepared to finance the theatrical release through Deloatch's company, Kismet Circle Entertainment. "Murphy asked me about the distribution process throughout production," says Deloatch. "Each time I asked him what route he wanted to explore, it was consistently theatrical. Unlike many filmmakers who desire the business model of the '70s and '80s where distributors picked up all costs, Jameen understood the importance of financing the theatrical himself. “It's simply not feasible for distributors to put their companies at risk for something they don't own,” states Deloatch.

