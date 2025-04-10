Audit of troubled bar exam likely months away, Umberg says

(Subscription required) Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Santa Ana, said Wednesday he hopes the California State Auditor can quickly complete an audit of the botched February bar exam. But he acknowledged that "quick" is a relative term when speaking about such a massive undertaking--and that at least two or three more exam dates will happen in the meantime.

