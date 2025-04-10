Parkview High School Senior Ava Burton Featured on Fox 5’s Good Day Atlanta

Local artist Ava Burton showcases her vibrant piece Sleepy Time at the 2025 Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Dogwood Festival Showcases Georgia’s Rising Talent, Celebrates Emerging Artists

This piece reflects the safety, love, and protection I felt during those moments.” — Ava Burton

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkview High School senior and rising illustration artist Ava Burton is blossoming this spring—both in talent and recognition. As one of the standout student artists featured at the 89th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Burton’s vivid acrylic painting, Sleepy Time, recently captured the spotlight on Fox 5’s Good Day Atlanta, during an April 9, 2025, live segment.

Representing the Peach State with pride, Burton's featured work is a kaleidoscopic, dream-like depiction of a snail family inspired by nostalgic childhood memories and the imaginative spirit of animated storytelling.

“As a child, I was afraid of the dark and would sometimes tiptoe into my parents’ room just for comfort,” Burton said. “This piece reflects the safety, love, and protection I felt during those moments.”

Her colorful canvas bursts with whimsy and wonder, layered with textured brushstrokes and playful proportions that evoke the rich imagination of childhood. It’s the kind of visual narrative that not only invites viewers into Burton’s world but also leaves them lingering there.

A standout student with a GPA above 4.0, Burton has long been recognized for her academic excellence and creative flair. From her early years at Wynbrooke Elementary in DeKalb County to her current studies at Gwinnett’s Parkview High School, she’s built a portfolio that spans everything from paintings to sculptures. This fall, she’ll take her talents to the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD), where she plans to pursue a double major in illustration and marketing.

“Ava could succeed in any career she chooses. Her academic mind has always been as sharp as her artistic eye,” said her mother, Joye Burton. “Still, it’s clear that art is where her heart lives. As a parent, supporting a child’s creative path can be daunting, but Ava’s talent is a gift from God. We believe in her and the purpose behind her passion.”

Inspired by the wide world around her, including travels to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Burton draws influence from nature, anime, and the cultures she’s experienced firsthand. Her artistic philosophy is as bold as her brushwork.

“Art is everywhere,” Burton said. “It’s in how we see, how we feel, and how we build community. I want to use my work to help create a more colorful, compassionate world while inspiring others to do the same.”

The Dogwood Festival continues to offer a platform for the next generation of creatives, like Burton, to showcase their talents and find their voices.

With each brushstroke, Burton is not just painting pictures—she’s painting a future full of promise.

