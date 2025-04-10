Upper Deck Signs New Multiyear Trading Card Deal with World Surf League (WSL)

Fans can capture the 2025 WSL season with trading cards featuring the sport’s champions and rising stars

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, announced it is expanding its sports trading card portfolio, which includes a new multi-year licensing agreement with the World Surf League (WSL). Together, Upper Deck and the WSL will enable surf fans to collect their favorite male and female athletes across this emerging global sport.

To kick off the collaboration, surf fans can collect iconic moments across the 2025 World Surf League season by purchasing each set of the All-Sport Game Dated Moments (GDM) trading cards on Upper Deck e-Pack following the Championship Tour events running from January through September.

“Collectibles serve such an important role in sports, from allowing kids to collect their favorite heroes to providing these deserving athletes a memento that captures the iconic moments that have cemented them in the history books,” said Paul Zickler, director of sports brands at Upper Deck. “We're creating new opportunities for fans of all sports to experience the excitement of the hobby, so World Surf League fans can now enjoy the thrill of chasing their favorite athletes' cards for years to come.”

With the launch of the Game Dated Moments cards, Upper Deck highlighted key moments from the Lexus Pipe Pro and Surf Abu Dhabi Pro, including moments from defending world champion Caitlin Simmers, two-time world champion Tyler Wright, 2019 world champion Italo Ferreira, as well as 2025 Lexus Pipe Pro winners Barron Mamiya and Alan Cleland. Upper Deck followed up the inaugural release with GDM cards highlighting the winners of the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal – Yago Dora and 2023 world champion Caroline Marks. It will continue to release additional GDM trading cards after each of the nine remaining events: Surf City El Salvador Pro, Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro, Western Australia Margaret River Pro, Lexus Trestles Pro, VIVO Rio Pro, Corona Cero Open J-Bay, Tahiti Pro, and the Lexus WSL Finals Fiji.

WSL athletes will also be included in future Upper Deck products, including Goodwin Champions, Skybox Metal Universe, and Allure SE, which will be sold at hobby shops and retailers in 2026 and beyond.

“These athletes have worked their entire lives to compete at the highest level in the world, so it’s no question they deserve to be collected and traded just like any major sports league,” said Stefani Chinn, WSL SVP of Marketing and Talent. “Trading cards are such a unique way for collectors to follow the surfers as each competition happens. The memorable moments are captured in the imagery, and we can’t wait to continue to grow the sport through the collaboration with Upper Deck and their expertise in collectibles.”



Game Dated Moments trading cards are available on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform. Fans can also chase rare Silver Parallel (1:10) and Gold Parallel (1:25) cards that are included as a bonus in select packs. For more information on what new GDM cards will be available next, please visit www.upperdeckepack.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing’s global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport’s rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole (Brief) Curro, nicole@carvecomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.