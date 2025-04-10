Water Saving Shower Head Manufacturer, Winthorpe, Responds to Trump's Executive Order on Water Efficiency

Winthorpe responds to Trump's water-saving order, offering shower heads with removable restrictors to help save on utility bills without raising prices.

As water rates continue to climb and many Americans face increased utility bills, our shower heads offer a practical solution for those looking to save on both water and energy costs.
— Chris Breikss

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winthorpe Conservation, a leading manufacturer of innovative water-saving products, today responded to President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at revising regulations for water efficiency in household appliances. The company affirms its commitment to offering consumers the flexibility to reduce water consumption while maintaining the highest standards of performance.

Winthorpe's shower heads – including the Rain, Scotch Mist, and Pause Everything models – are designed with removable water restrictors, providing consumers with the option to adjust water flow based on their needs. This feature sets Winthorpe apart from competitors, as the restrictors are not welded into place. Made from durable, corrosion-proof ABS plastic, these restrictors are easily removable, giving users the ability to control water usage and conserve resources when desired.

“As water rates continue to climb and many Americans face increased utility bills, our shower heads offer a practical solution for those looking to save on both water and energy costs,” said Chris Breikss, Founder of Winthorpe Conservation. “Heating water can be costly, and in today’s economy, it’s crucial for families to have options to manage their expenses more effectively. That’s why our shower heads are designed to provide the flexibility to save both money and resources without sacrificing performance.”

Despite the challenges posed by recent tariff increases, including the 125% duty on imported goods from China, Winthorpe remains committed to its customers. The company manufactures its shower heads overseas to ensure the highest quality while keeping prices accessible. Winthorpe has announced that, in response to both market conditions and consumer feedback, it is actively exploring the possibility of relocating production to the United States.

"We recognize the challenges faced by consumers due to rising utility costs, and we are fully committed to keeping our prices stable, even amidst the economic uncertainty caused by tariffs," said Chris Breikss. "Our goal is to continue offering high-quality, cost-effective solutions for American families, and we are exploring options to manufacture our shower heads domestically to further support our customers."

Winthorpe’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of its business. The company continues to lead the way in designing products that offer consumers choice, efficiency, and value. For more information on Winthorpe's range of shower heads and other products, visit www.winthorpeconservation.com.

