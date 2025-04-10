OSCE Mission in Kosovo supports Ranilug/Ranillug municipality and its Local Public Safety Committee in successfully implementing community safety initiatives

Today, the Acting Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo Cornelia Taylor visited the Municipality of Ranilug/Ranillug to meet the Mayor Katarina Ristić-Ilić and to see up-close the community safety initiative implemented by the Local Public Safety Committee (LPSC) in Ranilug/Ranillug with OSCE support.

The meeting discussed the co-operation between the Mission and the Municipality, the activities related to human rights and good governance, as well as the plans to expand the inter-municipal co-operation to the benefit of the residents of Ranilug/Ranillug.

To this end, Mayor Ristić-Ilić and A/HoM Taylor then went on to visit children's playgrounds in Rajanovce/Rajanoc and Odovce/Hodec, a result of LPSC and OSCE co-operation, with funding provided by the Norwegian Government. They also toured the Adventure Park, cycling trails, tourist centre, and viewpoint terrace in Drenovce/Drenoc.

“Playgrounds are more than just places to play - they are spaces where children from all communities can grow, connect, and thrive. These initiatives are especially important in smaller places as they support friendships, foster a sense of belonging, and contribute to long-term community cohesion,” said A/HoM Taylor.

For years, the OSCE Mission in Kosovo has worked closely with the LPSCs and the Kosovo Police to improve community safety, strengthen police-community partnerships, and address security concerns at the local level.

LPSCs play a vital role in strengthening police-community collaboration by addressing local safety concerns and working toward improving the quality of life in communities across Kosovo. Recognizing their crucial role, A/HoM Taylor presented a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ to the Chairperson of the LPSC in Ranilug/Ranillug.

Since 2013, the OSCE Mission has supported over 200 small-scale projects led by LPSCs to improve safety in communities across Kosovo. Funded by the OSCE and the Government of Norway, these projects have included various initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of schools, constructing pavements, installing security cameras, providing ICT and sports equipment, and installing street lighting to ensure safe movement at night.