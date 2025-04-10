Newsweek Launches "Blind Spots," a Provocative New Video Series Highlighting Underreported Global Trends

Debut Episode: "Singles Pandemic: The Global Impact of Low Birthrates" Now Streaming on YouTube and Newsweek.com

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced the debut of “Blind Spots,” a monthly video series that explores critical global developments and emerging issues that often escape mainstream coverage. Each episode combines compelling visuals, expert interviews, and data-driven storytelling to deliver in-depth analysis and fresh perspectives. The launch of “Blind Spots” marks a strategic expansion of Newsweek’s video content, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, high-quality journalism across digital platforms.

The debut episode, “Singles Pandemic: The Global Impact of Low Birthrates,” is now available on Newsweek.com and the Newsweek YouTube channel. The episode investigates the historic decline in birth rates across developed and emerging economies, combining cultural insight, economic analysis, and expert commentary to unpack the far-reaching implications, from shrinking workforces to mounting pressure on social systems.

The second installment of “Blind Spots” will focus on the erosion of America’s manufacturing base and the geopolitical and economic forces behind it, including global tariffs. Like the first episode, it will be hosted by Newsweek reporter Katherine Fung and will incorporate cinematic motion graphics and high-impact reporting.

With visually dynamic storytelling, rich archival footage, and expert insights, the series distills pressing global issues into compelling 8-minute narratives. Each episode is hosted by Newsweek journalists and crafted in collaboration with top editorial talent.

“Blind Spots” highlights Newsweek's commitment to a comprehensive, video-first strategy. The series builds on the success of previous video initiatives, including “Unconventional,” a popular behind-the-scenes video series focused on the military. With over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, “Unconventional” has helped establish Newsweek as a force in digital video journalism. “Blind Spots” marks the next step in that evolution—expanding into long-form, investigative storytelling. Future episodes will complement Newsweek’s print and digital reporting, often aligning with cover or feature stories in the magazine.

“Audiences today need depth, not just headlines,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek. "’Blind Spots’ is our answer to that demand—a bold, visually rich series that goes beyond the obvious to explore the forces quietly reshaping our world. It reflects our belief that strong journalism doesn’t just inform—it challenges assumptions, sparks curiosity, and invites deeper understanding."

Newsweek’s broader video strategy includes signature series like “Blind Spots,” quick-hit social content, and in-article video elements that enhance digital storytelling. The editorial team is prioritizing visual journalism across platforms and elevating reporters as authoritative on-camera voices.

Newsweek is a global news organization delivering original reporting and dynamic video storytelling to over 100 million people monthly. Built on a 93-year legacy, Newsweek combines in-depth journalism with a modern, video-first approach across digital and print platforms worldwide. With reporters across the world and newsrooms that follow the sun, Newsweek amplifies a global perspective through sharp analysis, fearless journalism, and a commitment to truth.

