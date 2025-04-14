Uncomfortably Dark’s Candace Nola and Author Paul Carro Launch New Horror Anthology Spotlighting Self-Published Talent

An exciting new publishing venture aims to spotlight the year’s best in self-published horror. Submissions open soon for the anticipated 2026 release.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncomfortably Dark , the indie press known for celebrating fearless, fresh voices in horror announces a spine-chilling new project: a “Best of 2025” anthology dedicated exclusively to self-published authors.The anthology will be a collaboration between Uncomfortably Dark founder and publisher Candace Nola , and HWA author Paul Carro . The joint venture aims to celebrate the most compelling self-published horror stories of the year.Self (S)care: Best of the Year Self-Published Horror Stories will serve as both a showcase and a celebration of the unique, fearless storytelling emerging from the self-published scene. Set for release in early 2026, this anthology promises to be a blood-soaked extravaganza highlighting the genre’s boldest rising talent.“The indie horror scene has grown exponentially in recent years, welcoming a vast array of authors from all walks of life, including many of the most marginalized voices, and they are currently publishing some of the most unique and horrifically creative stories that I’ve read in the last decade,” said Nola. “It is my hope that by working on this project with Paul Carro, that we can shed much needed light on these incredible authors and bring these oft-unrecognized voices to the forefront while hopefully breaking the barriers between traditionally published authors and those that self-publish.”Paul Carro, who has had success as a self-published author, understands the challenges such authors face to get their work seen. “This new anthology is a unique opportunity to recognize authors who have the courage to embark on the difficult but exciting journey of self-publishing,” said Carro. “I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing quality of work that exists outside of traditional publishing. I am thrilled to do this in partnership with someone as passionate and accomplished as Candace Nola.”The submission window will open in the coming weeks. Eligible submissions must be self-published between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Full guidelines will be released soon. For updates, follow Uncomfortably Dark on social media or visit Uncomfortablydark.com. Nola and Carro are seeking horror fiction that exemplifies excellence in storytelling and originality in voice. “Being super scary does not hurt either,” said Carro.This anthology allows self-published authors to be recognized for stories that may have fallen under the radar of a wider readership. As a non-invite anthology, every submission has a chance at being selected for this exciting new book.About Uncomfortably Dark Horror: Uncomfortably Dark Horror focuses primarily on supporting indie horror authors and small presses with weekly book reviews, interviews, and special features. Uncomfortably Dark Horror stands behind its mission to “bring you the best in horror, one uncomfortably dark page at a time,” by publishing the best and most unique voices in indie horror.About Candace Nola: Candace Nola is a multiple award-winning author, editor, and publisher. She writes poetry, horror, dark fantasy, and extreme horror content. She is the creator of Uncomfortably Dark Horror. She is also the creator of the award-winning Dark Dozen Anthology Series, and the hit novella Bishop. Recent releases include Desperate Wishes, Moloch, and Shadow Manor.About Paul Carro: Paul Carro is the screenwriter of Penance, producer of Operation Repo and Hitchcock Nebraska, and active pro-member of the Horror Writers Association of America. He made a splash with his debut horror novel The House. He is the creator of the hit anthology series, The Little Coffeeshop of Horrors Anthology. His recent releases include Abject Fear, and In the Shadows Where the Boys Used to Play.

