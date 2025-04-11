NoiseCure™ Named Exclusive Healthcare Partner for Loftwall in Acoustic Innovation Push

NoiseCure delivers precise, design-forward acoustic solutions in critical environments that reduce noise without compromising style. Loftwall creates modular privacy solutions that transform open spaces into functional, focused environments—where form meets flexibility.

Collaborative Effort Aims to Educate Healthcare Administrators on Best Practices to Address Acoustic Challenges

Effective acoustic management is essential in healthcare settings to enhance patient comfort and support staff performance” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoiseCure™, a leader in acoustic wellness solutions for healthcare environments, has been named the exclusive healthcare partner for Loftwall, a renowned manufacturer of modern privacy partitions and acoustic products. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize acoustic design in healthcare settings by combining NoiseCure’s clinical focus with Loftwall’s product innovation.Together, NoiseCure™ and Loftwall are launching a focused initiative to bring practical, design-forward acoustic solutions into the healthcare conversation. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between awareness and action—equipping healthcare decision-makers with tools, knowledge, and product-driven strategies that address noise as both a clinical and operational concern.“Effective acoustic management is essential in healthcare settings to enhance patient comfort and support staff performance,” said Sara Beth Joyner, CEO at NoiseCure™. “Partnering with Loftwall allows us to offer state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare facilities.”Loftwall’s product line includes a variety of acoustic solutions such as room dividers, desk dividers, wallcoverings, and ceiling baffles, all designed to improve privacy and reduce noise. These products are customizable and suitable for a wide range of healthcare applications—from high-traffic waiting areas to behavioral health units and administrative offices.“Our mission has always been to create adaptable and effective privacy solutions,” said Clint Winn, VP of Sales at Loftwall. “Collaborating with NoiseCure™ enables us to extend our reach into the healthcare sector, addressing the specific acoustic challenges faced by medical facilities.”The partnership will also include educational outreach efforts, such as webinars, in-facility workshops, and practical resources that help healthcare teams implement sound-focused improvements in a thoughtful and achievable way.About NoiseCure™NoiseCure™ is an acoustic wellness company focused exclusively on improving sound environments in healthcare settings. Developed by the team behind HACQAH, NoiseCure™ offers evidence-based assessments, custom installations, and turnkey solutions that reduce noise, elevate privacy, and support better clinical outcomes. Through education and execution, NoiseCure™ helps healthcare providers create quieter, more intentional spaces.About LoftwallLoftwall is a Dallas-based manufacturer of innovative room dividers, privacy partitions, and acoustic solutions designed to shape space without building walls. With a product line that merges form and function, Loftwall serves a wide range of environments—including office, education, and now healthcare—empowering clients to create flexible, sound-conscious interiors that support focus, flow, and comfort.

