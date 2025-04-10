DPS Arrests Mexican National Transporting Cocaine, Black Tar Heroin in Laredo (South Texas Region)
LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Mexican national transporting more than $205,000 worth of cocaine and black tar heroin during a recent Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Webb Co.
On April 4, a DPS Trooper stopped a silver 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on I-35 for a traffic violation in Laredo. During a vehicle search, the Trooper discovered a total of 15 plastic-wrapped bundles containing cocaine and black tar heroin concealed in a hidden compartment inside the floorboard of the vehicle. The cocaine and black tar heroin has an estimated street value of $156,000 and $49,500, respectively.
The driver, Albing Pablo Rivera Leal, 35, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continues to investigate this case.
###(DPS - South Texas Region)
