President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 30th Anniversary of World Trade Organisation, 10 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, 10 April 2025, address the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of the World Trade Organisation.

The President will deliver his message  at the event slated to start at 14h00.

This year, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of shaping global trade policy and fostering economic cooperation.

President Ramaphosa will deliver the 30th Anniversary of the WTO  as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 10 April 2025
Time: 14:30
The address will be streamed live on @PresidencyZA platforms  

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

