SJF Material Handling Announces its Strategic Partnership with Storeganizer, an Addition to its Warehouse Solutions

SJF Material Handling has partnered with Storeganizer, an addition to its material handling solutions for warehouses.

Winsted, Minnesota, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJF Material Handling, a nationally recognized full-service turnkey provider of warehouse solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Storeganizer, the innovator in high-density storage systems. To the U.S., this collaboration brings market-advanced, space-saving warehouse storage solutions designed to enhance storage density and streamline operations.

Forty-six years in the industry, SJF Material Handling has earned a reputation for providing warehouse design, layout, and automation. It is committed to delivering quality products that empower businesses to thrive in competitive markets. Now, with Storeganizer’s patented vertical storage system, designed specifically to address the challenges of storing medium- and slow-moving inventory (B and C items), SJF has expanded its avenue to offer a scalable and cost-effective organizing system.

Backed by Belgian automotive logistics experts conTeyor and launched in 2012, Storeganizer’s solution enables warehouses to maximize rack space by storing small items in suspended, easy-to-access pockets. Each pocket column, available in X-Small to X-Large sizes, slides effortlessly on built-in rails at the ground level of pallet racks, providing quick access to SKUs and improving picking speeds. Built from durable, flexible, and sustainable materials, Storeganizer is engineered to withstand industrial use while supporting eco-conscious operations. With no maintenance required and an ergonomic design, it enhances workers’ comfort.

The addition of Storeganizer aligns perfectly with SJF’s mission to provide innovative solutions that address critical challenges like space optimization, operational efficiency, sustainability, and forward-thinking solutions. It represents a shared vision for transforming warehouse operations through advanced technology and design.

The Storeganizer is now available for purchase through SJF Material Handling.

About SJF Material Handling

SJF Material Handling is well-known as an industry leader in warehouse system integration, design and layout, automation and robotics, and the sale of new and used warehouse equipment such as pallet racking, cantilever racks, conveyor systems, and now warehouse storage systems. SJF has been serving clients since 1979.





