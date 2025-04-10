Scalise: Passage of Budget Resolution Starts Implementation of Trump’s Agenda
“This country, the American people, 77 million of them went to the polls and said, these are the things we want our President to do, and their President that they voted for is doing those things. But he needs help from this Congress to continue to follow through on that. That's what passing this bill does. It starts that process."
###
