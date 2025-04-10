Submit Release
Scalise: Passage of Budget Resolution Starts Implementation of Trump’s Agenda

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) spoke in support of the Budget Resolution before it passed. Leader Scalise outlined how this bill directly accelerates President Trump’s agenda by stopping tax hikes for American workers and small businesses, securing the border, and cutting wasteful spending.
   

“This country, the American people, 77 million of them went to the polls and said, these are the things we want our President to do, and their President that they voted for is doing those things. But he needs help from this Congress to continue to follow through on that. That's what passing this bill does. It starts that process."

