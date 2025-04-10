Classical High School senior wins R.I. 'Poetry Out Loud' recitation contest

Providence, RI – A senior at Classical High School, Emmanuel Obisanya, was named the Rhode Island 2025 winner of the state's Poetry Out Loud Championship on March 8 at the Providence Public Library. He won with his stand-out recitation of the following poems: Dirge Without Music, Edna St. Vincent Millay; I am the People, the Mob, Carl Sandburg; and Revenge, Letitia Elizabeth Landon.

Obisanya moves onto the regional competition starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, in Washington, D.C., at George Washington University. The competition will be streamed via www.arts.gov/Poetry-Out-Loud. The nine finalists named during the regional semifinals will proceed to the national finals on Wednesday, May 7.

During the state's championship, Central High School's Jaydan Wirawan, placed second; Jennifer Shon, Portsmouth Abbey School, netted third place; and honorable mentions went to Sebastiana Lux Hernandez, Johnston High School, and Mays Miller, Providence Country Day School.

Local school finalists included:

• Kiernan Elliott, Bishop Hendricken High School. • Andrew Smith, La Salle Academy. • Carter Stolt, Chariho Regional High School. • Sula Prentiss, School One. • Elska Alario, East Providence High School. • Teeghan Riley, Central Falls High School. • Yiadalis Cardec, William M. Davies Career and Technical High School. • Lola Darling, Moses Brown School.

"On behalf of RISCA, congratulations to Emmanuel and everyone, students, teachers and mentors, who participated in this year's Poetry Out Loud. We wish Emmanuel the best of luck in the national competition," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "Our arts agency has been a longtime partner with the NEA and the Poetry Foundation— having participated in all 20 Poetry Out Loud competitions. These students dedicated themselves to months of preparation for this key arts education program, and we are inspired by their display of bravery, skill and passion."

Locally, more than 1,700 R.I. students, 32 teachers and 13 schools from throughout the state participated in the arts education competition. Prior to the championship the competitors spent most of the school year studying poetry through learning, memorization and performance.

This year marks the competition's 20th anniversary. Out of the 157,000 students who participated in Poetry Out Loud state championships, 55 have advanced to the 2025 National Finals. Since its inception in 2005, this arts education program has reached more than 4.5 million students.

A special thank you to guest poet Marlon Carey; the content judges April Brown, Lawrence Nunes and Lenore Rheaume; Paul Rheaume for accuracy; prompting support from Sarah Ashley; and tabulation by Ellen House and Toni Rose. The Poetry Out Loud staff members were teaching artists Kate Lohman and Carey, and co-director Damont Combs. Thank you to the Providence Public Library, the R.I. Center for the Book and Providence Athenaeum.

The winner of the Poetry Out Loud Rhode Island championship receives $200 with a $500 stipend to the winning school for the purchase of poetry materials. Second place wins $100, with $200 stipend for the school's library.

Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest, a partnership with RISCA, NEA and the Poetry Foundation, inspires high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performances and competition. Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools throughout the country.

Poetry Out Loud lifts poetry off the page, creating community and connection. The program starts in the classroom/school or at the local level with an area organization. Students memorize and recite poems they select from an anthology of more than 1,200 classic and contemporary poems. Winners then may advance to a regional and/or state competition, and ultimately to the National Finals. Since the program began in 2005, more than 4.5 million students and 85,000 teachers from 21,000 schools and organizations across the nation have participated in Poetry Out Loud. For more information about Poetry Out Loud and how to participate in the 2025–2026 program, visit PoetryOutLoud.org.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. By advancing opportunities for arts participation and practice, the NEA fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. Visit Arts.gov to learn more.

The Poetry Foundation recognizes the power of words to transform lives. The Foundation works to amplify poetry and celebrate poets by fostering spaces for all to create, experience, and share poetry. Follow the Poetry Foundation and Poetry magazine on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkLinkedInedIn.

Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region's state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. Mid Atlantic Arts combines state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond. To learn more about Mid Atlantic Arts visit www.midatlanticarts.org.

Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency, supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. For more information, visit RISCA's website. www.arts.ri.gov.