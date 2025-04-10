Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | March 2025

Milwaukee, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
March   YTD - March Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2025 2024 %Chg   2025 2024 %Chg March-2025  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 10,607 12,300 -13.8   22,528 26,197 -14.0 75,996  
  40 < 100 HP 3,724 4,148 -10.2   9,332 10,706 -12.8 31,564  
  100+ HP 1,547 1,900 -18.6   3,873 4,974 -22.1 9,905  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,878 18,348 -13.5   35,733 41,877 -14.7 117,465  
4WD Farm Tractors 302 376 -19.7   536 824 -35.0 815  
Total Farm Tractors 16,180 18,724 -13.6   36,269 42,701 -15.1 118,280  
Self-Prop Combines 241 387 -37.7   522 1,201 -56.5 1,063

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

