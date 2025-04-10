AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | March 2025

March YTD - March Beginning

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg March-2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,607 12,300 -13.8 22,528 26,197 -14.0 75,996 40 < 100 HP 3,724 4,148 -10.2 9,332 10,706 -12.8 31,564 100+ HP 1,547 1,900 -18.6 3,873 4,974 -22.1 9,905 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,878 18,348 -13.5 35,733 41,877 -14.7 117,465 4WD Farm Tractors 302 376 -19.7 536 824 -35.0 815 Total Farm Tractors 16,180 18,724 -13.6 36,269 42,701 -15.1 118,280 Self-Prop Combines 241 387 -37.7 522 1,201 -56.5 1,063

Milwaukee, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



