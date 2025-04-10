Arkos Health Hosts "WILD ABOUT WELLNESS" Health Fair at Phoenix Zoo

Phoenix, AZ, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkos Health is thrilled to announce the WILD ABOUT WELLNESS health fair, an exclusive event for Arkos Health members enrolled in Arizona Complete Health plans, including Wellcare by Allwell, Complete Care Plan, and Ambetter. This exciting health-focused event will take place on Saturday, April 19th, at the Phoenix Zoo in Maricopa County.



WILD ABOUT WELLNESS aims to provide Arkos Health members and their families with a valuable opportunity to prioritize their health and well-being. With an expected attendance of over 300 members, the health fair promises to be an eventful day filled with essential health resources and fun activities. Attendees will have access to comprehensive health assessments for both adults and children, conducted by expert nurse practitioners. This is an ideal chance for members to engage in preventive screenings, receive immunizations, and benefit from a wide array of healthcare services.



The event will feature an array of vendors, including PCP partners, representatives from the health plan (AzCH), member benefits vendors, and community resource organizations. Through these partnerships, attendees will have access to valuable information and resources tailored to their healthcare needs.



In addition to health services, the day will include entertaining activities for children, set in the picturesque surroundings of the Phoenix Zoo. Families can enjoy the zoo’s attractions while participating in activities designed to educate children about wellness and health.



Arkos Health believes that WILD ABOUT WELLNESS is more than just a health fair; it is a commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles among our members. By participating in this event, members can take proactive steps towards improving their health, while enjoying a day of fun and learning with their families.



We invite all qualifying members and their families to join us for this unique outdoor health event. Experience the warmth of community while taking important steps towards a healthier future. Email AZ Arkos Events for more information.

About Arkos Health

Arkos Health is a forward-thinking healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience through innovation. Leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven insights, Arkos Health is committed to improving patient outcomes, enhancing provider efficiency, and fostering a more connected and personalized healthcare ecosystem. With a focus on driving positive change, Arkos Health is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare delivery for the benefit of individuals and communities. Learn more at http://www.arkoshealth.com

Steve Denker Arkos Health 404-483-0444 sdenker@arkoshealth.com

