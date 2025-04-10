HTX Margin Unveils Strategies for Sustained Success Amidst Crypto Market Volatility





SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced significant growth in its margin trading platform, demonstrating its effectiveness in navigating the current volatile market conditions. The platform reported a 60% year-over-year increase in trading volume and a 16% increase compared to the previous quarter, with a remarkable 565% year-over-year and 79% quarter-over-quarter surge in margin loan users.

HTX's robust margin trading growth stems from key competitive advantages, notably its lower loan interest rates and enhanced flexibility compared to other platforms. For example, its USDT margin loan interest rate stood at 3.99% on April 3, below the market average of 4.38%.

Crucially, HTX maintained relatively low and stable rates even during periods of significant market volatility, a contrast to competitors whose rates often experienced sharp increases.. This stability not only reduces costs for users but also provides crucial support for maintaining long-term positions.

Whether you’re quick-scoping for short-term gains or planning your next big move on the charts, HTX’s margin trading tools deliver both flexibility and performance, catering to both short-term trading strategies and long-term investment plans. The platform’s sophisticated risk management system and innovative features are designed to maximize potential gains while effectively mitigating risks

Technological Advancements Enhance User Experience on HTX

HTX didn’t just stop at offering solid margin trading but was on a mission to revolutionize the user experience throughout 2024. Key upgrades include:

Borrowing costs that adjust on the fly, based on real-time demand and the usage of collateral. Smart Risk Management (Feb 2024): A brand-new margin feature and a cutting-edge risk engine that uses smart algorithms to keep volatile markets in check.

A brand-new margin feature and a cutting-edge risk engine that uses smart algorithms to keep volatile markets in check. Liquidation in Batches (Mar 2024): An optimized liquidation process where liquidation is automatically paused when your account's risk ratio reaches 150%, minimizing losses during extreme market conditions.

An optimized liquidation process where liquidation is automatically paused when your account's risk ratio reaches 150%, minimizing losses during extreme market conditions. Insurance Fund (May 2024): A safety net that automatically covers losses for positions under 20 USDT, making it safer even for smaller players.

These developments are all about cutting trading costs, enhancing security, and creating a more user-centric trading environment.

HTX also boasts the latest upgrade for margin trading - the merging of the auto borrowing and repayment processes into a one-click "Auto" feature. This demonstrates HTX's keen understanding of user needs and aims to simplify the trading process.

The revamped trading interface now offers users a clear choice between Manual and Auto modes, reducing complexity and allowing traders to concentrate on their strategies.

This upgrade is proven to the exchange's ongoing commitment to improving its margin trading services, focusing on smarter and more convenient trading tools through improvements in both design and functionality.

Looking Ahead: HTX's Next Wave of Margin Trading Innovation

HTX Margin’s evolution from a basic lending service to a comprehensive margin trading powerhouse—complete with high leverage, dynamic rates, phased liquidation, and an insurance fund—has taken just under two years.

HTX is committed to continuous innovation in this area. In the second quarter of 2025, a comprehensive upgrade to HTX’s margin trading platform is anticipated. This upgrade will introduce the flexibility to seamlessly switch between isolated and cross margin modes, along with advanced tools for intelligent fund allocation and automated risk management.

Plus, a major overhaul of HTX's margin trading interface is on the horizon, featuring a new real-time profitability dashboard slated for launch by late Q2 or early Q3. This feature promises to provide a better trading experience and data display, helping you fine-tune strategies and manage your trades like a true crypto veteran.

In a market where volatility is the new normal, HTX's margin trading service provides more than just a tool—it offers a strategic advantage. By combining cutting-edge technology with a user-focused approach, HTX is empowering cryptocurrency enthusiasts to not only navigate market uncertainty but to capitalize on opportunities within it.

