Otus Co-Founder and President Chris Hull Wins EdTech Digest’s Visionary Leadership Award

Chicago, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus is proud to announce that President and Co-Founder Chris Hull has been named the 2025 EdTech Leadership Award winner in the Visionary category by EdTech Digest. The award recognizes individuals driving meaningful change in K-12 education through innovation, leadership, and impact—something Hull’s journey from teacher to tech leader exemplifies perfectly.

A former middle school teacher, Hull co-founded Otus over a decade ago with a simple but powerful goal: to give time back to educators and help every student succeed. Under his leadership, Otus has supported over 1 million students nationwide by helping educators make data-informed decisions, monitor progress, and personalize learning—all with a single tool.

“Everything we do at Otus comes back to one core belief: teachers are the heartbeat of student success,” said Hull. “I’m honored by this recognition, but more importantly, I’m proud of what our team continues to build for educators, students, and families. When we listen to teachers and design solutions around their needs, we create better outcomes for all learners.”

During Hull’s tenure, Otus has launched major platform initiatives—including new AI-powered features—and formed partnerships with leading edtech providers such as Discovery Education. These advancements have strengthened Otus’ ability to streamline assessment, data, and insights, ultimately helping educators track progress, close gaps, and personalize learning for each student.

Otus was also named a finalist in three EdTech Cool Tool Awards categories: Administrative Solution, Personalized Learning Solution, and Testing & Assessment Solution. To learn more about The EdTech Awards and see a full list of finalists and winners, visit edtechdigest.com/2025-finalists-winners.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

Attachment

Mike Peterson Otus 6513079251 mike.peterson@otus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.