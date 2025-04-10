Corvette Mike Celebrates 43 Years of Business With Three Record-Breaking Classic Corvette Sales

– Corvette Mike’s Southern California showroom and service center remains a top US destination for high-end classic car buyers/sellers and Corvette servicing –

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvette Mike is celebrating 43 years serving classic, luxury and sports car enthusiasts with three record-breaking Duntov-awarded Corvette sales in the first quarter of 2025. The first remarkable sale was a 1967 Marina Blue Corvette L89 Coupe (one of 16), strategically sold for a stunning $1.705 million at a January auction event. The second record-breaker was a 1963 Tuxedo Black-Split Window, single-owner Corvette Coupe which sold for $365,000. The third was a 1959 Black on Black fuel-injected Convertible, which sold for $176,000, bringing sales on just these three cars to $2.246 million.

“I am thrilled with these record-breaking sales, all strategically marketed to achieve stellar results," says Mike Vietro, Corvette Mike founder and leading automotive authority for 43 years. "For decades, I've delivered ROI that exceeds expectations, with some investments increasing tenfold."

His comprehensive service, expert care and fastidious attention to detail—from documentation and title work to market analysis—transforms buying and selling clients into friends who return with confidence for the Corvette Mike experience.

“My business has been built on trusted relationships with car buyers, sellers and collectors who know I will do everything in my power to handle their investment with the utmost care and the greatest return on their investment.”

Corvette Mike's Anaheim Hills showroom and nationally recognized Corvette Sales and Service Center houses exceptional cars from the past 70-plus years of automotive history. When buyers – from everyday enthusiasts to top collectors – seek specific models or builds, Vietro delivers results. If the perfect vehicle isn't already in stock, he'll use his vast network to locate it, allowing his clients to rest assured that coming from Corvette Mike it will be the highest quality.

The future looks bright for Corvette Mike and classic car collectors. The U.S. classic car market size was estimated at $37.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to more than double to $86.58 billion by 2034. Corvette Mike will proudly sponsor the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance April 25-27, 2025, the 2025 NCRS National Convention in Las Vegas on September 7-11, 2025, and the Wynn Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance October 31- November 2, 2025.

Mike Vietro travels the country as one of the nation’s greatest Corvette authorities and sought-after automotive speakers. He has been featured in TV segments and magazines/newspaper articles including Road & Track, Autoweek, Motor Trend, Bitchin Rides, Cars Yeah, Primedia’s Vette and Corvette Fever, Speedvision’s Classics network and Meguire’s broadcast network. He is available for press interviews, speaking opportunities and as a podcast guest upon request.

Founded in 1982, US Marine Veteran-owned Corvette Mike has earned a reputation for unsurpassed integrity and expertise while becoming one of the world’s leading classic, luxury and sports car dealers. Recently celebrating his 70th birthday, Mike is known as “The Leader of the Pack” for collectors and enthusiasts that want an exceptional experience when purchasing exceptional cars. Vietro is a resident of both San Diego County and Orange County, CA.

Corvette Mike showcases extensive inventory of high-end Corvettes and other classic, luxury and sports cars ranging from vintage 1953 models to more current models. The showroom and service center is located at 1133 North Tustin Avenue, Anaheim Hills, CA, 92807 and offers financing options to qualified buyers. In 1997, Corvette Mike opened Corvette Mike New England in Plymouth, MA, making the company a coast-to-cost operation to better serve customers.

For more information, please visit Corvette Mike here . To subscribe to the Corvette Mike newsletter, visit this link. Or follow Corvette Mike on Facebook , Instagram , or X .

