Ascent Cloud Announces Spring 2025 Release and Launch of Insights AI and Analytics Extension

Ascent Cloud customers will be able to plan, execute, and grow more effectively with these enhancements

DETROIT, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Spring 2025 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.

With this release, Ascent Cloud is launching Insights—an AI and Analytics extension—which will unlock new capabilities across Ascent Cloud’s suite of solutions. Agentforce Actions for Geopointe and LevelEleven will be included with Insights. Current Ascent Cloud customers (as of July 31, 2025) will receive Insights at no additional cost for a limited time.

Territory Planner users will be able to consolidate their sales planning with new capabilities like Quota Planning and Territory Hierarchies. Quota Planning will enable sales and revenue leaders to automate quota distribution and track quota attainment in real-time. Additionally, Territory Hierarchies will streamline territory planning by automatically building territories based on the company’s organizational structure. These enhancements empower sales and revenue teams to drive efficiency through tech stack consolidation while improving strategic planning and flexibility.

Geopointe users will be able to spend more time selling with the launch of Insights, which includes Map Recommendations. Map Recommendations streamlines field team execution by surfacing recommended records—such as Accounts, Opportunities, or Contacts—on the Geopointe map, allowing users to quickly add them to routes, lists, or calendars.



LevelEleven users will be able to further drive seller engagement and foster a culture of accountability with the new Squads capability. Squads automates user assignments in LevelEleven based on the metadata of your users—such as Role, Profile, or Manager—in your CRM. This reduces administrative effort while ensuring teams stay dynamically organized.For more information on these latest updates, please join our live release webinar on Tuesday, May 13 .

Comments on the News

“We are excited to launch Insights as an AI and Analytics extension which will unlock new capabilities for customers using Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements enable companies to plan, execute, and grow their business more efficiently and they can now unlock additional insights into their sales performance management strategy."

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with Territory Planner. Execute your go-to-market strategy with Geopointe. Grow your team members with LevelEleven.

Territory Planner is a sales planning solution that empowers modern sales teams to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories and quotas. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories and quotas are optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with optimized routes, territory management, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate and coach their teams to better outcomes.

Additional Resources

Release webinar on Tuesday, May 13: ascentcloud.io/webinars/ascent-cloud-spring-2025-release/

Connect with Ascent Cloud: linkedin.com/company/ascent-cloud

Learn more about Territory Planner: ascentcloud.io/territory-planner

Learn more about Geopointe: ascentcloud.io/geopointe

Learn more about LevelEleven: ascentcloud.io/leveleleven



Ascent Cloud, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.



Media Contact:

Steve Gravel

Ascent Cloud

(800) 932-3779

steve.gravel@ascentcloud.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.