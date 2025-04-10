Kaifan Zhao, AGACNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, wins Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing

CRANBURY, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE® Media Group and Oncology Nursing News® are pleased to announce that Kaifan Zhao, AGACNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, is the winner of the 2025 Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing.

The awards ceremony took place during the annual ONS Congress at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, where Zhao was recognized for his compassion, dedication and expertise in caring for patients. Amy Robach, cancer awareness advocate and award-winning journalist, served as the event’s keynote speaker.





“Oncology nurses are the backbone of compassionate cancer care, and Kaifan Zhao embodies the dedication, innovation, and empathy that define this profession,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of CURE. “Through his work in palliative care he is not only improving patient outcomes but also setting a new standard for excellence in oncology nursing. We are honored to celebrate his achievements and the invaluable contributions of all oncology nurses who make a difference every day.”

Zhao, who provides palliative care within City of Hope’s supportive care medicine team, is known for extending access to patients through inpatient visits, ambulatory consultations and telehealth services. His leadership includes roles on the Goals of Care Planning Committee and the Substance Use Referral Committee. In 2023, Zhao launched a specialized clinic dedicated to Mandarin- and Cantonese-speaking patients, which has served over 100 individuals to date. He also is a preceptor for nurse practitioner students and frequently presents on palliative care and cultural competency at conferences and workshops.

“Johnson & Johnson is unwavering in our dedication to celebrating nurses, including those on our Oncology Clinical Educator team, who play a crucial role in advancing patient care in oncology,” said Tracy Ely, vice president, oncology portfolio strategy and execution, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Through initiatives like the Extraordinary Healer program, we recognize and honor the dedication and expertise of these remarkable professionals who go above and beyond, making a significant difference in the lives of people with cancer.”

The 2025 Extraordinary Healer award finalists were Kathleen Coughlin, MSN, ANP-BC, BMTCN; and Matthew Mangold, BSN, RN.

This year’s Extraordinary Healer program received 82 nominations. Zhao was nominated by Lesley Han, MS, City of Hope National Medical Center. Congratulations to Zhao and all the finalists for their exceptional service and dedication to the oncology community.

This event is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Oncology Nursing News

Oncology Nursing News provides oncology nursing professionals with essential news, clinical insights and coverage of key industry events. Through its quarterly magazine, live event reporting, video interviews and expert-driven blogs, it delivers valuable content on the latest advances in cancer therapy and side effect management. The platform supports oncology nurses and advanced practice providers in using their expertise and empathy to communicate medical information, manage treatment regimens and address the unique needs of patients and their families. Oncology Nursing News is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2548878-5a75-4a65-840e-c6bfb0ff9a9a

