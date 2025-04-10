BexBack Announces 100x Leverage and Double Deposit Bonus for All Traders, Bringing Crypto Trading Back to Basics

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where traders seek flexibility, higher potential returns, and minimal fees, BexBack Exchange is stepping up its game with an exciting new promotion. To enhance the trading experience and empower its users, BexBack is offering 100x leverage on cryptocurrency futures trading along with a double deposit bonus . This initiative brings unmatched opportunities for both seasoned and new traders alike.

Double Deposit Bonus — Earn Up to 10 BTC in Bonuses!

BexBack is introducing a 100% deposit bonus, meaning that when you deposit, you will receive an additional bonus equivalent to your deposit — effectively doubling your funds. For example, if you deposit 1 BTC, you’ll receive 1 BTC as a bonus. This bonus can be used for trading, giving you the power to open larger positions and amplify your potential profits.

The best part? The double deposit bonus is available for deposits up to 10 BTC, offering traders significant leverage right from the start. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this bonus ensures that your trading power increases without needing to deposit excessive amounts upfront.

100x Leverage — Maximize Your Trading Potential

The 100x leverage on BexBack allows you to control large positions with a fraction of the capital, creating more opportunities to profit from market fluctuations. With 100x leverage, you can amplify your trades and potentially see significant returns on smaller price movements.

Example:

If you deposit 1 BTC and use 100x leverage, your position size will be equivalent to 100 BTC, which allows you to trade in a more powerful way and capitalize on volatile market conditions.

No Spread, Lower Trading Costs

One of the key advantages of trading on BexBack is that the platform offers zero spread on all trades, meaning you won’t have to pay the extra costs typically associated with buying or selling an asset. This leads to lower overall trading costs, allowing you to keep more of your profits.

No KYC — Trade Without Complicated Verification

BexBack takes pride in its no KYC policy, meaning you can start trading immediately without the need for complex identity verification. This makes it easier for traders worldwide to join the platform and start trading crypto futures without any delays.

Why Choose BexBack?

100x leverage — Amplify your trading positions and maximize potential profits.



— Amplify your trading positions and maximize potential profits. 100% deposit bonus — Double your funds instantly with every deposit up to 10 BTC.



— Double your funds instantly with every deposit up to 10 BTC. No spread — Trade with zero spread, reducing your trading costs.



— Trade with zero spread, reducing your trading costs. No KYC — Start trading immediately without complicated verification processes.



— Start trading immediately without complicated verification processes. Advanced trading tools — Access a range of tools to improve your trading strategy.



— Access a range of tools to improve your trading strategy. 24/7 support — Our dedicated customer support team is always ready to assist you.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP, and more than 50 other major altcoins. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by over 500,000 traders worldwide. The platform accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe, and offers no deposit fees, along with exceptional customer service, including 24/7 support.



How to Get Started?

To claim your 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus, simply sign up on the BexBack platform, deposit your funds, and start trading. The process is simple and designed to offer both new and experienced traders a seamless experience.

Don’t Miss This Opportunity!

BexBack is giving you the chance to maximize your trading potential with a 100% deposit bonus and 100x leverage. Whether you're new to crypto trading or an experienced trader looking to scale your strategies, now is the perfect time to join.

Sign up today to start trading with more power, more capital, and the best tools in the market!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Bexback Bexback How to Clalm How to Clalm 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading Double the funds Double the funds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.