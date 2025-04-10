GBI’s Green Globes & Green Globes Journey to Net Zero Certifications Provide Access to CIRRUS C-PACE Financing for Commercial Real Estate

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the inclusion of both Green Globes® and Green Globes Journey to Net Zero™ certification systems in PACE Equity’s CIRRUS C-PACE program. Projects achieving Green Globes for New Construction certification or Green Globes Journey to Net Zero Recognized or Certified status for new, major renovations, or addition projects are automatically eligible for reduced cost financing capital that rewards building efficiency and carbon impact.

“GBI is excited to work alongside PACE Equity to help property owners reduce their carbon footprint and increase energy efficiency,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “Green Globes and Green Globes Journey to Net Zero programs demonstrate accountability and can unlock critical lower cost capital to support projects that are focused on improving the sustainability of the built environment.”

“This collaboration between PACE Equity and GBI means the developers of Green Globes and Journey to Net Zero buildings have an advantage. They can combine the benefits of building sustainably with the benefits of smart financing. Together these benefits substantially impact project returns,” said Beau Engman, president and founder of PACE Equity.

Green Globes is a science- and consensus-based comprehensive certification system that evaluates the sustainability, health, and resilience of commercial real estate. Green Globes Journey to Net Zero empowers all commercial real estate owners to evaluate current site Energy Use Intensity (EUI) and/or carbon emissions (CO2e) and implement impactful change. The assessment processes of both programs are educational and transparent throughout. Project teams are supported by best-in-class service from GBI Project Managers and Green Globes Assessors (GGA) and receive a final report that serves as a roadmap for future improvement.

To date, GBI has certified over 800 million square feet of commercial real estate, working with project teams to guide design, provide timely feedback, and assess operational performance. By including Green Globes and Green Globes Journey to Net Zero third-party certifications, PACE Equity is empowering clients with additional resources to meet their sustainability goals and improve asset value.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Green Globes Journey to Net Zero™ and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

About PACE Equity

PACE Equity funds Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) projects with better financing for better buildings. PACE Equity has funded C- PACE projects across the U.S. and enabled the energy efficient commercial development of over $6.3 billion, while eliminating over 1.4 million metric tons of carbon. PACE Equity offers the funding and engineering support that allow customers to intelligently meet the demands of today's consumer and tomorrow's building requirements. Visit www.pace-equity.com to get started.

