American Airlines Group announces webcast of first-quarter 2025 financial results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its first-quarter 2025 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists Thursday, April 24, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through May 24.

About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.

Corporate Communications
mediarelations@aa.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com


American Airlines Group announces webcast of first-quarter 2025 financial results

