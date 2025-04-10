InsureMyTrip Reports Travel Insurance Purchases Spike as Travelers Seek Financial Protection Amid Economic Uncertainty

Warwick, RI, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel insurance is no longer an afterthought - it’s a key part of trip planning in 2025. According to InsureMyTrip, policy purchases in March were up 23% compared to December 2024, signaling a sharp rise in traveler concern over financial risks tied to today’s unpredictable economy and travel landscape.

Why Travelers Are Insuring More in 2025

From inflation-driven travel costs to extreme weather events, Americans are increasingly relying on travel insurance to hedge against risks. Based on industry trends, the top financial concerns driving insurance purchases include:

Trip cancellations due to job changes or layoffs

Non-refundable booking costs amid rising prices

Unexpected medical expenses abroad

Delays or interruptions linked to global conflicts or natural disasters

Flexibility and Financial Safety Are Key Drivers

Interest in the Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) benefit is growing rapidly. Policies that include CFAR were up nearly 30% this March compared to the same time last year, highlighting increased demand for greater flexibility and control. As travelers navigate economic uncertainty, the experts at InsureMyTrip recommend considering this optional coverage.

CFAR goes beyond standard policies, allowing travelers to cancel or cut trips short for reasons that may not be covered otherwise – such as sudden job changes, safety concerns, or personal conflicts.

InsureMyTrip’s Travel Insurance Tips for 2025

Buy early – To access CFAR benefits, purchase coverage within 10–21 days of your first trip payment.

Compare plans – Don’t settle for the first offer. Compare policies on InsureMyTrip.com to find the best fit for your trip and budget.

Know what’s covered – Not all disruptions are equal. Read the fine print and work with one of our licensed travel insurance agents if you have questions.

In an increasingly unpredictable economy, travel insurance is becoming an essential part of trip planning. With rising costs, job-related uncertainties, and the potential for global disruptions, more travelers are prioritizing financial protection and flexibility to safeguard their travel investments in 2025.

“When trips are more expensive and uncertainty is higher, travelers get serious about protection,” says Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip. “This isn’t about fear - it’s about being financially smart.”

