Becker’s Names USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall to Great Leaders in Healthcare List

IRVING, Texas, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Becker’s Healthcare has named U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) President and CEO Richard Hall to its Great Leaders in Healthcare list. Hall is listed in the 2025 Company Leaders section. The list, developed from nominations and editorial research, recognizes healthcare leaders who “are renowned not only for deftly adjusting to changes across the healthcare industry, but also for actively shaping and driving transformation,” according to the Becker’s Healthcare article introducing the 2025 honorees.

“Becker’s Healthcare is a highly respected publication and its Great Leaders in Healthcare list includes many of our industry’s top professionals, who are shaping the future of healthcare,” said Hall. “I’m deeply honored to be a part of it.”

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 40 years of knowledge and executive experience, Hall provides USOSM with visionary leadership and strong strategy execution. Hall joined USOSM in February of 2018 as employee No. 3 and has shepherded the company through its early growth and continued development, helping to shape USOSM’s vision and trajectory. Under his leadership, USOSM has grown to include more than 220 locations with 260 surgeon partners in 29 states.

Over the course of his career, Hall has held nine executive level roles in venture capital or private equity organizations and has worked with 13 different firms. Prior to joining USOSM, Hall served as president and CEO of Oncology Services International, the world’s largest independent services organization specializing in radiation therapy equipment. While there, Hall guided the company through a significant transformation and successful sale to a prominent, private equity firm.

Prior to that, he served as president of Alliance Oncology and senior vice president of business development, marketing and physician recruitment for US Oncology. In addition, he served as COO of PatientKeeper, president of the acute care division at McKesson Corporation and owner/chair of BrightStar Care. Hall began his career with American Hospital Supply, a company well respected for developing healthcare services leaders.

Hall currently serves on the Board of USOSM, Sevaredent and Christine’s Hope for Kids. In addition, he is a member of the Board and Executive Committee of the Association of Dental Support Organizations, and the Healthcare Services Advisory Council for RiverGlade Capital and MB Global Partners.

A former U.S. Marine, Hall is actively involved with several nonprofit organizations that support veterans and the families of fallen and disabled service members, including Folds of Honor, The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and Operation Restore Oral Health. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration from Penn State and is a graduate of Duke University’s executive healthcare program.

With more than 1.1 million e-newsletter subscribers and 68,000+ print subscribers across all Becker’s Healthcare platforms, Becker’s Healthcare is the go-to source for healthcare decision makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital, and live event platforms, Becker’s Healthcare equips healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and nurture conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare. Visit: https://hubs.beckershealthcare.com/about.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 29 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

