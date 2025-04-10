Gray Media’s Broadcast Sports Networks Partner with the Military Basketball Association

First Free, Over-The-Air MBA Playoff Game Scheduled to Air this Sunday

ATLANTA, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media and the Military Basketball Association today announced a broadcast partnership to air select MBA playoff games and other content on Gray’s local television stations and broadcast sports networks.

The first MBA over-the-air game airs on the Gray Media platforms on Sunday, April 13 at 6 p.m. ET. The initial airing features the MBA’s Eastern Conference Finals from the campus of Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Game production will be provided by the university.

Gray’s over-the-air broadcast sports networks, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, Peachtree Sports Network, Matrix Midwest, Arizona’s Family Sports, and Rock Entertainment Sports Network plan to air the game. Select other Gray Media local stations may also air this game. Gray’s broadcast sports networks are concentrated in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest and cover many military bases, including bases with teams participating in the playoffs.

The non-profit Military Basketball Association aims to prevent suicide, fight the stigma of mental health, build resiliency and provide an outlet for the trauma associated with military service. A year-round tournament league, the MBA supports nearly 1,000 players, both veteran and active-duty military, on 50 teams across the United States, Europe and Asia.

“This opportunity brings together Gray’s goals of bringing sports to consumers and fostering community in the markets we serve,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray. “Our over-the-air stations and broadcast sports networks include many military communities that benefit from the MBA’s work and play, and we are therefore honored to make the MBA playoff games available to our communities.”

“The Military Basketball Association is proud to have Gray air the 2025 MBA Eastern Conference Finals Championship Game on their platforms,” said Mike Meyers, Commissioner of the MBA. “The critical message of resiliency through sports being transmitted on the Gray Media platforms will no doubt save lives and offer hope to so many who may be in need of services to support their mental health fitness. As the MBA continues to promote “Life Through Basketball” and “Resiliency in Action”, it’s important to recognize that we are not alone in this effort and that Gray Media supports the US Military and Veterans across our great nation."

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333



Military Basketball Association (MBA) prevents veteran suicide by utilizing sports to reestablish the camaraderie soldiers experienced while serving, bridging the loneliness and lack of community that can spawn thoughts of self-harm, and showcasing the military athlete to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) and the invisible wounds associated with military service. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2017, MBA supports players on varsity-level teams around the world. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



Melissa Garcia, Military Basketball Association: communicationsdirector@mymbaglobal.com,

720-618-7089

