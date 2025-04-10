ITS Logistics April Port Rail Ramp Index: U.S. Import and Export Volumes Expected to Experience a Cliff Event Similar to the Impacts Felt During Immediate COVID Response

-- Trump Administration reciprocal tariff volatility could create global trade war as possible U.S. recession looms --

RENO, Nev., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics today released the April forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month, the index reveals that frontloading continued through March, with the expectation that the industry should see strong import volumes through April as containers with front-loaded inventory, which was loaded by April 9th, reach the U.S. In addition, throughout May and possibly into June, import and export volumes should see a cliff event similar to the impacts felt during the immediate COVID response.

“This cliff event is set to occur as excess frontloaded inventory is utilized and shippers stall sourcing efforts until they have a clearer understanding of where and how they can minimize the tariff cost impacts on their goods,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for ITS Logistics. “Industry professionals can also expect trucking capacity, available container storage, terminal congestion, and chassis availability to tighten through April as frontloaded inventory is absorbed into the U.S. supply chains. Ports and ocean carriers not servicing export shippers are already experiencing similar empty termination issues as seen in the post-pandemic era.”

As of last week, CNBC reported that the frontloading of imports into the U.S. economy directly corresponds to a steep decline in new freight order activity in every region across the U.S. and a steep quarterly decline in Chinese freight volumes. This news comes as uncertainty around consumer demand grows. In addition, cross-border volumes from the Toronto market to the Chicago market were up over 50%, with rates also experiencing an increase of around 10%. Critical expedited shipments were 50% higher in some cases, with many truck drivers being paid to run empty from the U.S. to return to a position that enables them to meet the surging demand coming out of Canada into the U.S.

“Exports were strong through March and early April as exporters tried to get goods out before reciprocal tariffs were enacted,” continued Brashier. “This trend should continue until those reciprocal tariffs from other countries are implemented. Ports and ocean carriers servicing export-heavy regions and shippers still report a lack of available equipment to load. As soon as reciprocal tariffs kick in, shippers can expect a surplus in empty equipment in the U.S., as vessels that bring in imports will not be able to sweep empties as exports stall.”

On April 2nd, the Trump Administration implemented numerous new reciprocal tariffs on dozens of American trade partners with the goal to – as he noted – restore fairness and boost American manufacturing. Yesterday, the Trump Administration temporarily reduced all reciprocal tariffs to 10% for 90 days, with the exception of China—which was elevated to 125% effective immediately. Economists and supply chain experts alike are monitoring the current conditions closely, as this latest series of decisions could exacerbate global trade instability while the possibility of a recession looms over the U.S.

In the meantime, ITS is advising industry professionals to transload or use coastal distribution centers (DCs) to process imports to avoid rail legs for urgently needed goods. Rail ramps will continue to experience congestion, but because most of the volume is excess inventory from frontloading, it should not adversely affect supply chains.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, LTL, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the US port and rail ramps.

