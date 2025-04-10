The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening Announce the 2025 GroMoreGood Grassroots Grantees

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To connect more children to gardens and outdoor play, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and KidsGardening are awarding grants to 170 community-level programs under the annual GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant initiative.

From spring through fall, the programs will start or expand youth gardens and green spaces. Selections for the 2025 GroMoreGood grant recipients were based upon the learning impact, including factors such as individual program participants, prior funding and socioeconomic reach, among others.

“We are grateful to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to support the GroMoreGood Grassroots Grants and bring the transformative power of gardens to communities nationwide,” says Em Shipman, KidsGardening executive director. “This year’s recipients are truly inspiring—restoring gardens after natural disasters, creating inclusive spaces for youth with disabilities and revitalizing community gardens for after-school programs.”

The 2025 recipients span 44 states across the country and anticipate connecting more than 38,000 youth with garden-based learning opportunities. For a full list of GroMoreGood Grassroots grantees, visit GroMoreGood Grassroots Grant Winners .

“This year was notable with the number of unique proposals that reflected the challenges and opportunities many communities are facing," said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “We’re confident these grantees not only will help foster a growing appreciation for gardens and green spaces, but also create positive experiences grounded in their many environmental, health and wellness benefits.”

Awards were distributed to the winners at the end of March 2025.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

About KidsGardening

KidsGardening is a national nonprofit organization creating opportunities for kids to play, learn, and grow through gardening. They provide grants and original educational materials to more than 2.7 million kids across the country. For more information and to support their work, visit www.kidsgardening.org .

For media inquiries: Katherine Dickens Director, ESG and Social Impact

katherine.dickens@scotts.com

Beth Saunders KidsGardening Marketing and Communications Director

beths@kidsgardening.org

