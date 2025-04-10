Perimeter Solutions Gives Firefighters A Tactical Advantage in Fire Suppression With SOLBERG SPARTAN Class A/B Foam

Proven performance on structure, wildland, vehicle, gasoline, and dumpster fires – one foam for 99% of fires

Perimeter’s most effective fluorine-free Class A/B foam concentrate

FDIC 2025 attendees can learn more at Perimeter Solutions’ booth, #1343



CLAYTON, Mo., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam concentrates, kicked off the opening of FDIC 2025 by announcing SOLBERG SPARTAN™ 1% Fluorine-Free Class A/B Foam Concentrate. This foam technology was designed to give firefighters a tactical advantage to achieve total fire suppression on structure, wildland, vehicle, gasoline, and dumpster fires.

"SOLBERG SPARTAN is a game-changing product for firefighters. One foam for 99% of fires, it is our most effective fluorine-free Class A/B foam, delivering fast knockdowns, reducing flashover risk, and providing superior heat protection,” says Craig McDonnell, Vice President, Americas Fire Suppression at Perimeter Solutions. “The key advantage of SOLBERG SPARTAN is how it supports firefighter safety. By reducing the amount of time needed to battle a fire, it decreases a firefighter’s exposure and keeps crews ahead of fast-changing conditions.”

Perimeter’s Class A/B foam concentrate is engineered to provide cooling and fire suppression power to knockdown fires quickly and efficiently. While water alone is still an effective suppressant, research shows that when used by itself it takes nearly four minutes to cool a fire from 1,000°F to 212°F. Adding a foam solution like SOLBERG SPARTAN to water can accomplish the same temperature reduction in less than half the time. Engineered for rapid knockdown, SOLBERG SPARTAN also cuts water demand by 40%, helping firefighters to maximize every drop, while reducing strain on critical resources and allowing crews to operate more efficiently.

It is compatible with conventional firefighting equipment, such as inline eductors, self-inducting nozzles, low-expansion non-air aspirating and air aspirating nozzles, monitors, medium-expansion foam devices, and compressed air foam systems (CAFS). With similar viscosity to Class A foam, SOLBERG SPARTAN is also compatible with onboard proportioning systems.

SOLBERG SPARTAN enters the market with three key certifications:

UL 162/ULC S654 Listed - 1% for Class B Hydrocarbon Non-Water Miscible Fuel Fires

UL/ULC Classified - 0.1% for Class A fires and 0.25% for Class B Non-Water Miscible Fires

Class A Wetting Agent in accordance with ANSI/NFPA 18



“We are proud to introduce this battle-ready foam technology, providing firefighters with a solution that maximizes efficiency, conserves water, and minimizes property damage. With no intentionally added PFAS [per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances], it represents the future of fire suppression. As a former firefighter, I know firsthand what’s needed in the field, and today’s firefighters will be impressed by how SOLBERG SPARTAN delivers excellent performance while supporting firefighter safety," says Kurt Becker, Controller, Americas Fire Suppression at Perimeter Solutions.

For more information on SOLBERG SPARTAN 1% Fluorine-Free Class A/B Foam Concentrate, visit Perimeter Solutions in booth 1343 at FDIC 2025 today through April 12, or go to https://www.perimeter-solutions.com.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as ‘Trusted Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b133cc0-7fa6-4466-9222-3ed0f9aaebef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60042c8c-9f6b-467d-9f08-8ad118599ec3

Media Contact Resource Advantage Dan Green dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

