AI, gaming and security drive 43.6% increase in software downloads in 2024, Softonic report reveals

BARCELONA, Spain, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Softonic.com has published its 2024 Global Download & Trends Annual Report, collaborating with EAE Business School Barcelona. The report highlights trends shaping the software download market, providing developers, marketers and business leaders with critical insight into 2025.

The global software download market is expected to grow at 9.6% CAGR until 2028, reaching $1.5243 billion by 2032. Softonic recorded 43.6% downloads increase in 2024, amounting to 262.55 million. With nearly a billion registered sessions and an average of 75 million monthly users remaining a leader in secure software distribution.

The top downloaded apps of 2024

Programme Category Downloads 1. Grand Theft Auto V Games 14,703,222 2. Microsoft Word Business Productivity 8,640,092 3. Adobe Photoshop CC Multimedia 8,049,586 4. Roblox Games 6,534,239 5. WhatsApp Social Communication 6,354,142 6. Minecraft Pocket Edition Games 6,287,637 7. Brawl Stars Games 5,752,437 8. Wink - Video Enhancing Tool Multimedia 4,971,560 9. Mobile Legends Bang Bang Games 4,877,575 10. Microsoft Excel Business Productivity 4,596,715

Gaming dominated downloads with a 90% share, followed by growth in privacy, multimedia, business productivity and utilities. AI usage rose nearly 180%, with spending projected to reach $423 billion by 2027. Softonic’s AI category saw the largest growth with 10,000 new apps and 30,000 AI-programmes in 2024.

“We are proud to provide insights into evolving software landscape,” said Raúl del Cuadro, Marketing & Communications Manager at Softonic. “We remain committed to empower users with the best software solutions available in 2025.”

“Softonic’s 3.6% download volume reflects strong user trust. Based on the 89.6% growth in the online games category and AI software, which has seen a 77.7% increase,” said Dr. Sara Fontdecaba, Data Researcher at EAE Business School Barcelona.

About Softonic

Founded in 1997, Softonic is a leading technology company specialising in software discovery and distribution. Operating the world’s largest secure software marketplace, Softonic.com, available in 18 languages, features over 1 million Windows, Android, and Mac programs and solutions. Robust quality control helps over 100 million monthly users discover and securely download software.

The company is establishing its B2B software presence through Softonic.com and its new group member, Appvizer, a specialist B2B SaaS lead generation platform in Europe. Softonic also partners with other software distribution companies to support their business growth.

