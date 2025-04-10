WiseEuropa’s RenovAID Project Drives Energy Efficiency in Buildings Across Albania and Kosovo

WARSAW, Poland, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RenovAID - Multi-level Structural Support for Improving Energy Efficiency in Buildings in Kosovo and Albania project, part of the European Climate Initiative (EUKI), has released its latest consolidated report highlighting key findings and recommendations for enhancing energy efficiency in the region’s building sector. The project is led by WiseEuropa Institute.

Supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the RenovAID project addresses crucial challenges in Kosovo and Albania, where outdated infrastructure, energy poverty, and weak regulatory frameworks hinder energy-efficient renovations. The report underscores the need for strengthened financial support, regulatory reforms, and increased public awareness to drive sustainable improvements in energy consumption.

Key Findings:

Financial Barriers : High initial investment costs for energy-efficient retrofits and limited access to financing options remain major obstacles.

: High initial investment costs for energy-efficient retrofits and limited access to financing options remain major obstacles. Regulatory Gaps : Existing energy efficiency policies require stronger alignment with EU standards, particularly regarding building renovation strategies.

: Existing energy efficiency policies require stronger alignment with EU standards, particularly regarding building renovation strategies. Lack of Public Awareness: Limited understanding of energy efficiency benefits has slowed the adoption of energy-saving technologies and practices.

Recommended Actions:

Policy Development : Governments must implement supportive regulatory frameworks that align with EU directives and facilitate administrative processes for energy-efficient renovations.

: Governments must implement supportive regulatory frameworks that align with EU directives and facilitate administrative processes for energy-efficient renovations. Financial Incentives : Introduction of low-interest loans, subsidies, and tax incentives to support property owners in adopting energy-efficient solutions.

: Introduction of low-interest loans, subsidies, and tax incentives to support property owners in adopting energy-efficient solutions. Capacity-Building & Awareness Campaigns: Training programs for policymakers, industry professionals, and public awareness initiatives to promote the long-term benefits of energy-efficient buildings.

The report also highlights initiatives, including the establishment of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) and one-stop shops for streamlining building renovations. It calls for stronger collaboration between governmental agencies, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations to accelerate progress.

“Improving energy efficiency in buildings is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring a sustainable future for Albania and Kosovo,” said Krzysztof Fal, Director of Program Development at WiseEuropa . “By addressing financial and regulatory barriers, we can create a more resilient and energy-efficient built environment.”

For more information, access the full report here: https://wise-europa.eu/en/?p=25180&preview=true .

About RenovAID

RenovAID is an initiative under the European Climate Initiative (EUKI), focusing on enhancing energy efficiency in buildings across Kosovo and Albania through policy recommendations, financial mechanisms, and awareness campaigns. The project aims to align regional energy standards with EU directives and promote sustainable urban development.

Source: WiseEuropa

