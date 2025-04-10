PainReform Expands into Home Energy Management Sector, Leveraging DeepSolar’s AI-Driven Platform to Address the Growing Solar Optimization Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company and developer of AI-powered energy optimization technologies, today announced its official expansion into the rapidly growing Smart Energy Management (SEM) sector. This move follows the successful acquisition of DeepSolar, a cutting-edge provider of AI-driven software solutions designed to optimize solar energy usage in residential and utility-scale solar power plants.

This strategic expansion marks an important milestone in PainReform’s long-term diversification strategy, aimed at tapping into high-growth, tech-enabled markets. With global solar capacity accelerating amid increasing demand for decentralized, sustainable energy solutions, the ability to measure, analyze, and improve solar energy yield is more critical than ever. Optimization software has emerged as a foundational tool in this transition—driving both economic and environmental value for consumers and enterprises alike.

DeepSolar’s product, MyDeepSolar, is an application that leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to provide real-time monitoring, yield forecasting, and performance optimization for solar-enabled homes.

The app helps maximize the return on solar investments and optimize energy efficiency, by providing homeowners with comprehensive insights into their solar system's performance. It also provides full visibility of the system's status and losses, allowing users to compare actual energy production with the system's potential.

“Our expansion into Smart Energy Management not only aligns with global energy trends but also capitalizes on a technology platform with enormous commercial scalability,” said Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim CEO of PainReform. “We believe DeepSolar has the potential to play a transformative role in a market where intelligent optimization is the key to unlocking the full value of solar energy. The future of energy is decentralized, intelligent, and consumer-empowered—and we intend to be at the forefront of that evolution.”

PainReform’s entry into the SEM market comes amid a flurry of M&A activity and institutional investments in solar and smart energy technologies. Governments worldwide are also ramping up support for residential optimization through tax credits, net metering incentives, and smart grid infrastructure.

By entering a sector with strong macro tailwinds, PainReform is expanding its innovation footprint beyond its pharmaceutical roots, leveraging its AI expertise to address new verticals where data-centric platforms drive recurring revenue and operational scalability.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, and a developer of AI-driven energy optimization technologies through its DeepSolar platform. The Company’s pharmaceutical programs leverage a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system intended to provide prolonged post-surgical pain relief while minimizing the need for repeated dosing and reducing reliance on opioids. Through DeepSolar, PainReform also delivers advanced software solutions that enable both consumers and enterprises to monitor, forecast, and optimize energy consumption—particularly in solar-integrated environments. This dual business model reflects PainReform’s strategic commitment to applying precision technology across high-impact sectors including healthcare and sustainable energy. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about PainReform’s expectations, beliefs and intentions including with respect to the anticipated benefits to PainReform of the acquisition of DeepSolar, the anticipated market opportunity and potential for revenue growth. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Many factors could cause our actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to continue as a going concern, our history of significant losses, our need to raise additional capital and our ability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; our dependence on the success of our initial product candidate, PRF-110 and the commercialization of the DeepSolar solution; the outcomes of preclinical studies, clinical trials and other research regarding PRF-110 and future product candidates; our limited experience managing clinical trials; our ability to retain key personnel and recruit additional employees; our reliance on third parties for the conduct of clinical trials, product manufacturing and development; the impact of competition and new technologies; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements relating to the development and marketing of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the overall global economic environment; our ability to develop an active trading market for our ordinary shares and whether the market price of our ordinary shares is volatile; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business, including due to the current war in Israel. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting us is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings that we have made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

